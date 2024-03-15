Manhattan Is Getting an Ambitious Indian Restaurant From a Celebrity Chef

An ambitious Indian restaurant is headed to the East Village next week. Bungalow, at 24 First Avenue, near East Second Street, run by Vikas Khanna, host and judge of MasterChef India whose New York restaurant Junoon earned a Michelin star in 2011 and held it for several years. He has teamed up with Jimmy Rizvi, owner of the Gramercy restaurant, GupShup.

The restaurant opens on March 23. Khanna said the day would have been his sister Radhika’s 50th birthday. “We open Bungalow on the auspicious day as a tribute to her life,” he said on Instagram. The restaurant celebrates the food of “home cooks” and “street vendors,” according to the post. Khanna has teased several dishes online, including a take on shrimp balchao, inspired by cream puffs, and decadent sheermal, a soft bread infused with saffron.

A sneak peek of Kiko

This summer, Kiko, a Los Angeles pop-up, is taking over a famous Greenwich Village address: It’s one of a dozen restaurant openings to look forward to this spring. Ahead of the opening, owners Lina Goujjane and Alex Chang will be popping up at Atla. On Monday, March 25, the Noho restaurant at 11 Great Jones Street, near Lafayette Street, will serve a special menu from 5 to 11 p.m., with food from Chang, who previously worked at Animal in Los Angeles and Pujol in Mexico City. Reservations for the dinner are available on Resy.

A popular ramen shop expands with udon

The ultra-popular ramen shop, Okiboru House of Tsukemen, has a new restaurant opening next week. Okiboru Udon, serving udon, opens at 124 Second Avenue, near St. Marks Place, on Tuesday, March 19. Like the original restaurant, which is known for its excellent tsukemen (dry noodles with broth for dipping), the new shop specializes in the wide, slippery noodles known as Himokawa udon. They come in a shallow bowl with a cup of broth on the side.

H&H bagels shut down by health department

The Department of Health temporarily closed the Upper East Side location of H&H Bagels over a range of health code violations. The inspection, which took place on Tuesday, March 12, uncovered nine sanitary violations, including cross-contamination and evidence of a pest infestation. The bagel company is currently on an expansion tear: It has 10 more locations opening this year in cities like Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.