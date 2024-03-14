 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

P.J. Clarke’s Opens an Oyster Bar in Lower Manhattan

Plus, a Balkan bakery is becoming a burger spot — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
A gingham tablecloth with a plate of oysters.
P.J. Clarke’s has added an oyster bar in Lower Manhattan.
Ashley Sears/P.J. Clarke’s

New York institution P.J. Clarke’s opens a Manhattan oyster bar today March 14, where you’ll find beer and bacon roast littlenecks; ginger scallion oysters; and peel-and-eat shrimp. The new location is a 1,890-square-foot extension of the preexisting P.J. Clarke’s on the Hudson, at the Brookfield Place shopping complex. Expect nautical-inspired design elements “along with a brigade of boisterous shuck-masters,” a spokesperson stays. The space will operate Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; enter through 250 Vesey Street.

A Balkan bakery flips into something new

Balkan Streat, a Balkan bakery, closed its Greenwich Village location — 353 Sixth Avenue — after just a few months in business. Now, owners William Djuric and Jason Correa are flipping the space into Burgerhead, a fast-casual concept specializing in, yes, burgers — plus, chile cheese fries and fried chicken sandwiches, too. It’s opening this spring.

Peoples Wine is looking for a new home

Like the rest of the subterranean Market Line food hall, Peoples Wine will close in April. The team — Jeremiah Stone, Fabián von Hauske, and Daryl Nuhn — are searching for a new home.

The natural wine bros of Jersey

Punch published a profile of twin brothers in New Jersey, who have made a name for themselves on TikTok for wine reviews.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Alex Stupak’s Home of the $29 Hot Dog Has Closed

By Melissa McCart

Filed under:

Mary’s Fish Camp, a West Village Seafood Staple for 20 Years, Is Closing

By Emma Orlow

The Queens Night Market Returns With $6 Bites Next Month

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

The New Restaurant From Don Angie Opens Tonight in Manhattan

By Luke Fortney

Cote Is Opening a Second New York Location, Plus a Spot With a Sushi Legend

By Luke Fortney

Following Starr and Solomonov, a Philly Restaurateur Is Opening His First NYC Spot

By Melissa McCart