P.J. Clarke’s Opens an Oyster Bar in Lower Manhattan

New York institution P.J. Clarke’s opens a Manhattan oyster bar today March 14, where you’ll find beer and bacon roast littlenecks; ginger scallion oysters; and peel-and-eat shrimp. The new location is a 1,890-square-foot extension of the preexisting P.J. Clarke’s on the Hudson, at the Brookfield Place shopping complex. Expect nautical-inspired design elements “along with a brigade of boisterous shuck-masters,” a spokesperson stays. The space will operate Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; enter through 250 Vesey Street.

A Balkan bakery flips into something new

Balkan Streat, a Balkan bakery, closed its Greenwich Village location — 353 Sixth Avenue — after just a few months in business. Now, owners William Djuric and Jason Correa are flipping the space into Burgerhead, a fast-casual concept specializing in, yes, burgers — plus, chile cheese fries and fried chicken sandwiches, too. It’s opening this spring.

Peoples Wine is looking for a new home

Like the rest of the subterranean Market Line food hall, Peoples Wine will close in April. The team — Jeremiah Stone, Fabián von Hauske, and Daryl Nuhn — are searching for a new home.

The natural wine bros of Jersey

Punch published a profile of twin brothers in New Jersey, who have made a name for themselves on TikTok for wine reviews.