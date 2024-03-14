The Polish Twin Sisters Running a Vegan Market in North Brooklyn

Vegan cafés, bakeries, and restaurants are a vital part of New York dining. Yet these establishments don’t always get the coverage they merit. This series of stories this week by Mayukh Sen highlights immigrant-owned, plant-based eateries across the city and the people behind them.

A few times a year, customers wander into Greenpot, a vegan café and grocery store in Greenpoint, and scrunch their faces in discomfort when they find out there’s no half-and-half for their coffee. They may not have noticed that the perimeter of the place is stocked with grocery items that are uniformly plant-based, like cashew-based “goat” cheese from Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen. Maybe they didn’t see the words “plant-based” emblazoned in gold lettering on the storefront’s window.

Greenpot’s owners, twin sisters Ania Park and Magda Doroszkiewicz, understand these agitated reactions, but it’s a small blessing when non-vegan patrons are willing to try a splash of coconut milk in their cold brews rather than walking out in protest. That open-mindedness is the sort of attitude that the sisters, who are Greenpot’s sole employees, have been banking on since they first began running this tiny spot in September 2021.

Housed in an erstwhile barbershop, Greenpot — a low-key, family-run business with a modest Instagram presence — is located steps away from the Greenpoint Avenue G stop. The sisters, immigrants from Poland, are press-shy; Ania is the more garrulous of the two, Magda comparatively laconic. Theirs is precisely the kind of establishment that might fly under the radar in a populous landscape for vegan businesses. The vegan Jungle Cafe sits diagonally across the street; vegan cafés like Garden Carver and Guevara’s are one neighborhood over in Williamsburg.

What sets Greenpot apart is the sheer range of grocery products on hand — it was, at one point, among the few places to carry Miyoko’s ribbony liquid vegan pizza mozzarella, a rare sight on shelves in North Brooklyn — along with the thoughtfully-assembled menu, its variety of offerings vast without feeling overwhelming.

“It’s like a little bit of everything,” Ania says. “So if you come for coffee, you can buy chocolate, you can buy crackers, and get a banana. Or if you feel hungry and come for a sandwich, maybe you will order coffee.”

Greenpot is a project that’s been gestating for decades. The sisters came of age in northeast Poland — the land of “lakes and forests,” Magda says — where, for the first few years of their lives, slabs of meat sat on the table at most meals. Their grandparents even had a chicken farm. “We were told that we should eat meat because we need to eat it for strength and energy,” Ania says.

But the sisters preferred the fresh snap of a cucumber to the taste of animal flesh. At one point, the twins’ obstinance became such a dire issue that their parents would send them to the nearby meat store to pick whatever meat they wanted. “And it backfired!” Magda laughs. She spotted a heart-shaped ham. Her appetite vanished on the spot.

Both sisters saw animals, like the chickens on their grandparents’ farm, as living beings worthy of the same respect one might extend to a pet dog. They were both just 16 when they audaciously, against the traditions of their family, decided that they’d forgo eating meat altogether.

The sisters’ shared commitment to vegetarianism stood firm when they came to the United States as adults in late 2004, seeking a change of scenery. Settling in Greenpoint, the sisters spent the succeeding years working varied jobs at coffee shops, specialty stores, and supermarkets, remaining vegetarian until about six years ago. Some of Ania’s coworkers at health food stores were vegan, and she just didn’t quite get why at first. Why would someone take issue with dairy or eggs?

Then, she’d notice some customers coming in with health problems they skunked away once they stopped consuming dairy. Spurred by curiosity, Ania began to do her own research; she was alarmed to learn about what she characterizes as the maltreatment of cows. “It’s so disturbing, and hurtful, and cruel,” she says.

Ania expunged dairy and eggs from her diet from that point forward. Magda, who was then working at a coffee shop, soon followed suit. She vowed that, if she were ever to start a café of her own, she couldn’t supply cow’s milk in good conscience.

A visit to what was once a north Brooklyn mainstay, Champs Diner showed them that veganism wouldn’t deprive them of down-home pleasures: Ania had macaroni and cheese there that blew her mind. The sisters didn’t know vegan cooking could taste so luxurious. “We were eating mostly vegetables and grains and cooking that stuff,” Ania says.

That visit inspired more confidence in their wish to open a business of their own, despite pangs of doubt about whether people would even want a vegan cafe. Maybe they should just compromise and be vegetarian. Ania’s years working in the food industry had conditioned her to compartmentalize, after all — to shelve her morals. “You have to keep your beliefs on the side and make money somehow,” she says.

But they pushed forward, teaching themselves about the array of vegan products on the market that are now cornerstones of their menu today: Just Egg, Violife, Plant Provisions. They made friends of theirs try their meatballs — a farrago of pinto beans, oats, walnuts and pecans — for their sloppy meatball sandwich, flurried with scraps of NUMU cheese and put on a pretzel bun, to make sure the taste wasn’t totally rank. (The texture is reminiscent, Ania says, of the meatballs their mother used to make for them in Poland.)

The sisters run a tight ship, and with that comes inevitable hiccups; getting products that aren’t short-dated can be cumbersome. “The distributors we use are smaller ones, because the big ones don’t really want to deal with small businesses,” Ania says. They’re aware, too, that societal stereotypes of veganism persist.

“I notice that people get offended when you say you don’t eat animals, which I understand from some point of view,” Ania says. “But we are in the 21st century. There’s so much out there.”

It’s prejudice the sisters hope will fade in the years to come. Expansion isn’t top of mind at the moment; they just hope that consumer mindsets might slowly shift towards a place of generosity towards animals, just as theirs did. Maybe people who aren’t vegan might see a plant-based pasta sauce lining a shelf and treat it as they would any other food. “You know, they’ll realize that this is just food,” Ania says. “Normal food, like we eat.”

Mayukh Sen is the author of Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America . He has won a James Beard Award for his food writing, and his work has been anthologized in three editions of The Best American Food Writing.