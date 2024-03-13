Mischa, the Midtown restaurant that had New Yorkers talking about a $29 hot dog, has closed after less than a year. The restaurant from Alex Stupak, the chef and owner of Empellón and its four locations, announced its closing over Instagram.

“Like Empellón, Mischa is an innovative concept with a meaningful goal. Maybe it will reopen elsewhere one day,” reads the post. After thanking the real estate company BXP, investors, staff, and customers, the post signs off on a note of optimism. “Looking forward to the rest of this year and beyond.”

When Mischa opened last April, the 150-seat restaurant debuted with “a disarmingly neutral dining room for a Stupak restaurant — not the hyper-saturated, magical-realism-inspired decor of Empellón.” It also featured a straightforward menu beyond that hot dog, a half-pound dog served with mustard, habanero-bacon crisps, and sweet-pickle relish, as well as pimento cheese. Otherwise, it was “a menu of familiar dishes paired with less obvious details: hummus wed to garlic twists; gai lan for a Caesar salad; salt pork with pierogies; and fried chicken with adobo.”

In an early review, Eater critic Robert Sietsema said the eight-inch hot dog was worth the price, although he noted other concerns: “The restaurant occupies a behemoth space that wraps around the food hall ceiling. If you part the curtains you can see it down below, the patrons scampering like mice.”

The food hall below includes BK Jani, Greenpoint Fish and Lobster, bakery Mah Ze Dar, KazuNori, Miznon, and about ten others. The food hall restaurants are still in operation. Eater has reached out to both Stupak and BXP behind the Hugh for more information.

The New York Times followed up with its own two-star review in July, in which restaurant critic Pete Wells called the hot dog, “the star dish at one of the year’s most inventive restaurants.”

However, Wells also noted shortcomings: “Stupak may be the last chef in New York who regularly tries to bend reality as if it were ganache,” he says of the chef who came into his career by way of WD~50, and Alinea before opening Empellón. “If you go to Mischa without knowing this, some of the food is probably going to weird you out.” He cites the menu’s deviled egg floating island, a savory take on the famous dessert, calling it “an excuse to eat trout roe.”

While Mischa on its face seemed more conventional than Empellón, it was more of a gamble in other ways. The restaurant resided in a confusing labyrinth that’s part of the Hugh at 157 E. 53rd Street, near Lexington Avenue, the food court of Citicorp Center.