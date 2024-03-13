Mary’s Fish Camp, a West Village Seafood Staple for 20 Years, Is Closing

Mary’s Fish Camp, a West Village seafood staple, is closing after more than 20 years in operation. According to an Instagram post, its last day at 64 Charles Street is at the end of April, after first debuting back in 2001. It’s the second seafood spot the neighborhood has lost recently, following the closure of Pearl Oyster Bar in 2022, where Fish Camp’s Mary Redding herself was once a partner. She hints that the fish camp is not done: “This will not be the end, we are hoping for fair winds on our next fishy endeavor. Anchors aweigh!” Redding previously also had Brooklyn Fish Camp, a Park Slope outpost. Eater has reached out for more information.

A new Korean tapas bar for Restaurant Row

Chef Joon Hyun Ryu, an alum of Gansevoort Market and Barnjoo, has opened Gurumé. The Korean tapas bar menu features Korean bar snacks infusing flavors from other cultures, such as crispy corn with gochujang, cotija, cilantro, and achiote; there’s also spicy chicken with perilla pesto; and, tempura oyster mushroom tacos with pico de gallo. Located at 313 W. 46th Street, the former home to Broadway Joe Steakhouse, it’s the latest addition to Restaurant Row, a dining strip of the Theater District.

An Indian pizza spot is headed for the East Village

The Onion Tree Pizza Co., which first opened on Long Island, will expand to the East Village in mid-April, at 214 First Avenue and 13th Street. Pies will include traditional Italian toppings as well as “curry toppings,” finished with the spiced oil called tadka. The spot comes from hef Jay Jadeja and his wife Raquel. This is not the couple’s first foray in Lower Manhattan: they opened since-closed Wildflower, a restaurant on Bleecker Street, back in 2004.

Grandma’s Home has an opening date

Grandma’s Home, a Chinese restaurant chain specializing in Hangzhou cooking, now has an opening date: March 18, at 56 W. 22nd Street, near Sixth Avenue. The menu lists green tea shrimp, noodles, dim sum, plus wines, and beer.