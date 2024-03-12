The Queens Night Market Returns With $6 Bites Next Month

The longstanding Queens Night Market is back in Flushing Meadows Corona Park next month at 47-01 111th Street. The festival, recently named one of the city’s 100 best food businesses by the New York Times, returns for its ninth season on April 13. The event will take place every Saturday through October, with a break for the U.S. Open.

“The Queens Night Market celebrates, and aspires to represent, the remarkable diversity that gives such vibrancy to this city,” says John Wang, the festival’s founder. “But it also pushes back against the skyrocketing cost of living here.”

More than 60 vendors are participating in the Queens Night Market this year. They’re selling Cambodian curries, Trinidadian bake and shark, Hong Kong street foods, and Sudanese sambuxa pastries. As in past years, the price cap on food items is set at $6. Tickets for the opening weekends are available now.

The market will open an hour earlier this year, at 4 p.m., and it will accommodate additional vendors at the New York Hall of Science, located within the park. The larger space and longer hours are meant to address the festival’s notoriously long lines: In 2023, the event averaged around 20,000 visitors each night.

The Queens Night Market started in 2015. For years, the food festival has been a platform for immigrant chefs to start food businesses: almost 400 have been created through the event, Wang says.