Cote Is Opening a Second New York Location, Plus a Spot With a Sushi Legend

On the heels of opening one of Manhattan’s most buzzed-about restaurants, Cote owner Simon Kim has three more projects coming next year, including another location of his Michelin-starred steakhouse.

The restaurants, opening at 550 Madison Avenue, between East 55th and East 56th streets, are spread out across three stories of the Midtown tower. Sushi Yoshitake, on the mezzanine level, will be run by the celebrated Japanese chef Masahiro Yoshitake, known for his Tokyo restaurant Sushi Yoshitake, which has two Michelin stars, and the three-starred Sushi Shikon in Hong Kong. This will be his first restaurant in the United States.

Cote, the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse, will open its second Manhattan location below the ground level, while the ground floor will be home to an “all-day, multi-bar” restaurant aimed at the power lunch crowd. All three restaurants will open late next year, according to a spokesperson for Kim’s restaurant group, Gracious Hospitality Management.

The tower at 550 Madison Avenue is being designed by the Rockwell Group, which was also behind Kim’s new Flatiron restaurant, Coqodaq. Kim signed a lease last year for 15,000 square feet in the 37-story building.

The development is one of several properties opening restaurants to lure workers and residents back to Midtown. Marquee chefs, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Daniel Boulud, Michael White, and David Burke have all signed on to open in the area.