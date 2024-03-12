The New Restaurant From Don Angie Opens Tonight in Manhattan

The new restaurant from the owners of Don Angie opens tonight in the West Village. If you’re learning about that for the first time now, good luck: Reservations are already booked out for the next week. Their 55-seat restaurant, called San Sabino, specializes in seafood: crab and mortadella dip with Ritz Crackers, octopus carpaccio, lobster-filled pasta, and a three-cheese “shrimp Parm” made with head-on prawns. The restaurant is similar in size and style to Don Angie: “Playful. Fun. More American than anything,” owner Angie Rito tells Resy. San Sabino has been in the works for some time. When Benny’s Burritos, a West Village stalwart, closed after 34 years, Rito and her partner Scott Tacinelli took over the space, which is located next door to Don Angie (113 Greenwich Avenue, near Jane Street).

A popular wine bar opens in Manhattan

Brooklyn’s popular Sauced wine bar debuts in Manhattan this evening. Owners Damien del Rio and Vincent Marino are opening their second location on March 12 at 47 Second Avenue, near East Third Street, in the East Village. The 50-seat wine bar is bigger than the original. It has an L-shaped bar, a burlesque pole, and, in a breath of fresh air: no reservations. Like at Sauced in Brooklyn, there’s no wine list; it’s a conversation.

Bar Primi is headed uptown

A decade after Bar Primi won over the East Village, the popular Italian restaurant is headed to Midtown. Partners Andrew Carmellini, Josh Pickard, and Luke Ostrom will open a second location of their “cheap, delicious” pasta shop this spring at 349 W. 33rd Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, according to a spokesperson for their restaurant group, Noho Hospitality.

A modern diner is coming to Brooklyn Heights

Happy Days Diner, a Brooklyn Heights staple, was open at 148 Montague Street, near Clinton Street, for two decades. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, but this month the building at 148 Montague Street, near Henry Street, will become home to a diner with modern frills. Montague Diner will have a renovated interior that pulls inspiration from “Great Depression coffee shops” and a shorter food menu from the owners of Margot in Fort Greene.