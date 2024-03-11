Following Starr and Solomonov, a Philly Restaurateur Is Opening His First NYC Spot

Following prolific Philadelphia restaurateurs, Stephen Starr and Michael Solomonov, who have taken on the New York market, chef and restaurateur Michael Schulson is on track to open a version of his Philly restaurant, Double Knot, in Midtown early next year, a source confirms.

The sushi restaurant with robatayaki will open at 1251 Sixth Avenue, near West 49th Street; in Philadelphia, the restaurant is known for its scene — think clubstaurant Buddakan, which Schulson was the opening NYC chef for Starr way back in 2007.

Double Knot will join the collection of brawny restaurants opening in Midtown which include Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Four Twenty Five; along with high-dollar spots from Michael White, David Burke, and Simon Kim of Cote.

“There’s nothing quite like Double Knot in Philadelphia in terms of a full-drama dining experience,” Philadelphia Inquirer critic Craig LeBan noted when it opened in 2016, calling it a “moody, bi-level Asia-plex,” that offers, among other things, “a robatayaki grill, and extraordinary sushi for dinner.”

The newest restaurant in Schulson Collective, Double Knot follows on the heels of Philadelphia’s recently opened Bar Lesieur, and its nod to Paris cocktail culture. It also runs Pearl & Mary oyster bar, named for Schulson’s mother and grandmother; pizza and pasta restaurant, Prunella; Italian spot, Via Locusta; retro steakhouse, Alpen Rose; and family-style Italian, Giuseppe & Sons. The group also owns a more casual sushi spot connected to the University of Pennsylvania, DK Sushi ; a bowling alley-cocktail lounge, Harp & Crown; Independence Beer Garden; and Asian small plates restaurant, Sampan.

Restaurateur and TV chef (TLC’s Ultimate Cake Off; Style Network’s Pantry Raid) Schulson went to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and early in his career, worked in New York for David Burke at Park Avenue Cafe, as well as Philadelphia destination, the now-closed Le Bec-Fin. Later he lived in Tokyo and worked in restaurants such as Spago in Japan.

He is the third big Philadelphia restaurateur to take on New York as of late, with Michael Solomonov opening mezze and charcoal-grilled meat destination, Laser Wolf, seafood-spot Jaffa, and all-day cafe, K’Far in Williamsburg, and most recently Goldie for Google employees. In addition to Buddakan, in New York, Starr is behind French icon, Le Coucou; the reopened Pastis, founded by Keith McNally; California Italian, Upland; UK-inspired the Clock Tower; Hudson Yards’s Electric Lemon, and others. He also has restaurants in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.