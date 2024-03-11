 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Plain bagels, beef patties, wontons, and more

by Eater Staff
A hand tears apart a plain bagel from Apollo Bagels.
A plain bagel from Apollo Bagels.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week.

March 11

Plain bagel from Apollo Bagels

When was the last time you had a plain bagel and liked it? Not plain with sausage, egg, and cheese, or plain with schmear: Plain plain. For me, it had been a long, long time. Then, last week, I found one at Apollo Bagels. The bagel shop started as a pop-up out of the Williamsburg pizzeria Leo, before opening in the East Village earlier this month. Its bagels are sour and bubbly with a nice crisp shell, making them great to eat on their own ($3). If you like seeds, you’ll love the well-coated sesame and everything versions, but I’m telling you: Plain is the move. It’s the best way to taste the quality of the baking that’s happening here. 242 E. 10th Street, near First Avenue, East Village — Luke Fortney, reporter

A hand holds a patty pushed inside a split bread roll.
A beef patty and coco bread from Kingston Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Spicy beef patty and coco bread at Kingston Bakery

The patties at Kingston Bakery in Harlem are fluffy and flaky and yellow from the addition of annato, and there’s no better patty in town. The spicy beef version is freighted with a beef mince coarser than the usual paste, which gives it more body and flavor, and zapped with scotch bonnet peppers that add heat and perfume. The patty would make a nice snack but to turn it into a meal, you need a coco bread, into which the patty is pitched like a softball into a catcher’s mitt ($5.50). And at Kingston, the coco bread is pulled from a steam cabinet, so it’s still warm. 344 W. 145th Street, near Edgecombe Avenue, Harlem — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Chili wontons in a bowl.
Wontons at Ho Foods.
Melissa McCart/Eater NY

Wontons at Ho Foods

One of my favorite restaurants in the city is Ho Foods, and this past Monday’s pork chop night was a win. In addition to pork chops (only offered on occasion), chef Richard Ho offers irresistible wontons ($11) that are savory, vegetal, spicy, and sweet. It’s a perfect starter, even while waiting for seats in the impossibly tiny yet charming space. 110 E. Seventh Street, near Avenue A, East Village — Melissa McCart, editor

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

A Bar That Introduced New Yorkers to Craft Beer Has Run Its Course

By Luke Fortney

Michelin-Starred Sushi Noz Called Out for Serving ‘Smaller Portions’ to Female Customer

By Luke Fortney

All the Food Pop-Ups Happening in New York City This Month

By Emma Orlow

Uptown’s Pricey Pasta Spot for Jay-Z, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Trump Has Closed

By Melissa McCart

A Longstanding Guyanese Bakery and Four More Closings

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

New York Bakery Caught Passing Off Dunkin’ Donuts As Its Own

By Emma Orlow