The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week.

March 11

Plain bagel from Apollo Bagels

When was the last time you had a plain bagel and liked it? Not plain with sausage, egg, and cheese, or plain with schmear: Plain plain. For me, it had been a long, long time. Then, last week, I found one at Apollo Bagels. The bagel shop started as a pop-up out of the Williamsburg pizzeria Leo, before opening in the East Village earlier this month. Its bagels are sour and bubbly with a nice crisp shell, making them great to eat on their own ($3). If you like seeds, you’ll love the well-coated sesame and everything versions, but I’m telling you: Plain is the move. It’s the best way to taste the quality of the baking that’s happening here. 242 E. 10th Street, near First Avenue, East Village — Luke Fortney, reporter

Spicy beef patty and coco bread at Kingston Bakery

The patties at Kingston Bakery in Harlem are fluffy and flaky and yellow from the addition of annato, and there’s no better patty in town. The spicy beef version is freighted with a beef mince coarser than the usual paste, which gives it more body and flavor, and zapped with scotch bonnet peppers that add heat and perfume. The patty would make a nice snack but to turn it into a meal, you need a coco bread, into which the patty is pitched like a softball into a catcher’s mitt ($5.50). And at Kingston, the coco bread is pulled from a steam cabinet, so it’s still warm. 344 W. 145th Street, near Edgecombe Avenue, Harlem — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Wontons at Ho Foods

One of my favorite restaurants in the city is Ho Foods, and this past Monday’s pork chop night was a win. In addition to pork chops (only offered on occasion), chef Richard Ho offers irresistible wontons ($11) that are savory, vegetal, spicy, and sweet. It’s a perfect starter, even while waiting for seats in the impossibly tiny yet charming space. 110 E. Seventh Street, near Avenue A, East Village — Melissa McCart, editor