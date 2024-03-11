A Bar That Introduced New Yorkers to Craft Beer Has Run Its Course

“No bar in the city pays more loving and thorough homage to beer.” That’s how New York Magazine once described Spuyten Duyvil, but after two decades, the craft beer bar is shutting down. “Craft beer’s current ubiquity combined with rising rents have made operating Spuyten Duyvil unsustainable,” said owners, Joe and Kim Carroll, who also run nearby restaurants Fette Sau and St. Anselm. When Spuyten Duyvil opened in Williamsburg in 2003, it stood out for its selection of imported European beers — “the beer you couldn’t find anywhere else,” says Joe Carroll. “Now you’d be hard pressed to find any place without it.” The last day at 359 Metropolitan Avenue, near Havemeyer Street, is April 21.

Jollibee is now open in Brooklyn

In case you missed it: Jollibee is now open in East Flatbush at 5212 Kings Highway, at East 52nd Street. While Jollibee is known for its splashy openings and long lines, the chain’s first Brooklyn location quietly opened on February 2; it’s been in the works since last summer. The company now has five locations in New York City, including outposts in Woodside, Jamaica, and Midtown.

A famous Irish chef is in town

Darina Allen of the famed Ballymaloe House and Cookery School is coming to New York this week. The Irish chef will host a trio of events between March 12 and March 14 at Sailor in Fort Greene; Archestratus Books in Greenpoint; and King in Soho to discuss Irish foods and her new cookbook, The New Ballymaloe Bread Book. Allen has taught cooking for over four decades from her 100-acre farm in Cork, Ireland.

Plnt Burger, from a ‘Top Chef’ star, closes

Plnt Burger, the vegan burger chain from Top Chef star Spike Mendelsohn, closed its Union Square outpost on Friday. “This decision follows the growth of our other Manhattan locations, leading us to consolidate our operations in New York,” the restaurant said in a statement on Instagram. The Maryland-based chain has over a dozen locations in the northeast. The Union Square outpost, which opened in 2022, was its first restaurant in New York City. There are now restaurants in Nomad and near Bryant Park.