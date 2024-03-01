A Seafood Shack, a ‘Shark Tank’ Alum, and More Closings

In this weekly column, Eater documents the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com.

March 1

Astoria: A “secret” Thai restaurant is leaving Queens for Long Island. Vasinee Levy, co-owner of Secret Thai Street Food, closed her takeout counter on February 25 after a year in business. Levy was running the restaurant from a small counter at the back of a grocery store; when the owner tried to double her rent, she decided to move the business to Freeport, Long Island. 30-72 Steinway Street, between 30th and 31st avenues

Carroll Gardens: A Japanese restaurant known for its beef broth ramen has closed. Za-Ya Ramen closed on February 25 after seven years. Owner Iveelt Bayart opened the restaurant to showcase gyukotsu ramen, made from beef stock. “Our recipe, influenced by my Mongolian heritage, remains one of a kind,” he said in the closing announcement. There’s another location in Bushwick. 545 Court Street, between Centre and Garnet streets

Chelsea: An Italian restaurant backed by Shark Tank has closed after five years. Pasta by Hudson recently shuttered on Seventh Avenue, according to a note on the door. The restaurant opened in Turnstyle Market at Columbus Circle in 2018 and later expanded to Chelsea. In 2020, owner Brandon Fay appeared in an episode of Shark Tank, where he was offered a 50 percent stake in his company by the investor Barbara Corcoran. The episode aired in March, during the pandemic shutdown, so it never saw a boost in sales. 180 Seventh Avenue, at West 21st Street

East Village: Fish and Chips chain the Chippery has closed on Avenue A. The restaurant’s grates have been down in recent weeks, and Google marks the business as “permanently closed.” This was the first Manhattan location for a chain with three outposts in New Jersey. Eater has contacted the Chippery for more. 85 First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets

Harlem: Lolo’s, a Manhattan seafood shack known for its seafood boils and conch fritters, has closed after a decade. Owners Leticia Skai Young-Mohan and Raymond Mohan announced the closure at the start of the year: Their lease was up and the building was being sold. Young-Mohan grew up a few blocks from the shop; she opened Lolo’s with her husband to serve their favorite foods from the Caribbean and Cape Cod. In a 2015 profile, the New York Times said its food was “the work of a thoughtful chef.” 303 W. 116th Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Midtown: In 1988, Charlie Palmer opened Aureole, first in an Upper East Side townhouse, then in Bryant Park. The acclaimed restaurant closed during the pandemic to become Charlie Palmer Steak. Now that’s closing, too. “The space has run its course,” Palmer says. Thursday was the last night of service for the Midtown steakhouse. The chef is turning his attention to opening a new restaurant at the Knickerbocker Hotel in Times Square. 135 W. 42nd Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues

Prospect Heights: Blue Marble closed its last remaining ice cream shop in December; the business is being replaced by a second location of Greenpoint’s Radio Bakery. Owners Alexis Miesen and Jennie Dundas opened 15 years ago on Underhill Avenue. The ice cream shop was their second brick-and-mortar location in Brooklyn; they built it with a $15,000 budget and leftover materials from a theater production Dundas starred in at the time. It was their last scoop shop after closing locations in Cobble Hill, Tribeca, the Upper West Side, and Governors Island. 186 Underhill Avenue, near Sterling Place

Upper East Side: Gray Hawk Grill, an American restaurant that opened at the height of the pandemic, has closed. Owner Steve Millan, a career restaurant manager, announced the closure earlier this month. Millan signed a lease a week before the pandemic shutdown; It he opened his restaurant in November 2020. “I wasn’t going to walk away from something that I’ve dreamt of doing for so many years,” he said at the time. The last day was February 24. 1556 Second Avenue, near East 81st Street

West Village: Manhattan’s nine-year-old bakery the Doughnut Project closed over the weekend. Owner Leslie Polizzotto attributed the closure to several factors, “including the approaching end of our lease.” Polizzotto opened on Morton Street in 2015. Her large doughnuts with unusual flavors — black pepper, everything seasoning — had fans beyond the West Village: The shop sold its doughnuts nationwide on Goldbelly, and the recipes will soon be available in a cookbook. 10 Morton Street, near Bleecker Street