Radio Bakery Is Opening Another Brooklyn Location

Radio Bakery, the busy Greenpoint spot from the team behind Rolo’s, is opening a second location in Brooklyn. Led by pastry chef and co-owner Kelly Mencin, a second Radio will take the place of the last remaining Blue Marble ice cream shop, which shuttered at the end of last year, at 186 Underhill Avenue, near Sterling Place, in Prospect Heights. Mencin tells Eater the menu will be the same at the new bakery — their triple chocolate croissants, the “everything” breakfast focaccias — but that she hopes each location offers some unique items, as well as seasonal specials. Radio Bakery Prospect Heights is aiming to open in late summer or early fall.

The Sopranos final scene booth is up for sale

Holsten’s Brookdale Confectionary, in New Jersey, is known for being the location of the final episode of the Sopranos. According to nostalgia archivist Rolando Pujol’s newsletter

the Retrologist, the booth of that fated scene is apparently currently up for sale on eBay. As of today, the bidding has reached more than $63,000. Bidding ends this Monday.

60-year-old Queens Irish pub to close

Sunday is the last day in operation for PJ Horgan’s, an Irish bar and tavern, in Sunnyside, Queens that has changed locations over its decades in business. Sunday, March 3 will be the last call at 49-02 Skillman Avenue, according to Sunnyside Post.

Swell Dive relaunches from employees

Swell Dive, a Bed-Stuy bar once known for its Filipino and Tex-Mex tacos, closed at the end of 2023, attributed to the pandemic. Two former employees, Gino Angelo, and chef Tara Reyes, relaunched the location at the start of this year with a greater focus on Filipino dishes and cocktails with ingredients like calamansi and ube. Previous owner, Dennis Mendoza, will remain a partner. “As Filipinos living in this community, we have seen a need for our cuisine in Brooklyn as Queens would be the nearest bastion for Filipino food,” says Angelo.