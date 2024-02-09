A Wood-Fired Bagel Pop-Up Takes Over the Original Scarr’s Pizza

A wood-fired bagel pop-up is taking over the kitchen at the original Scarr’s Pizza. The Mud Club, a Woodstock, New York, bagel shop, is popping up on Orchard Street through the end of February; it’s taking over the front portion of the original Scarr’s, which is also home to a sushi counter from the same team. Plain, poppy, and everything bagels cost $3 each, and cream cheeses with smoked fish or scallion are a few dollars more. Bagel sandwiches range from $12 for a bacon, egg, and cheese to a $20 bagel with brisket, pickles, and hot mustard. The Mud Club is open Friday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. until it sells out.

A new bar is coming to First Avenue

The corner space at 132 First Avenue, at Saint Marks Place, has seen a lot of movement in recent years. The Wild Son, a cafe, opened at this address in 2020, then moved one door down to make room for Bar Lula, a cocktail bar. The new tenant, from the same owners as the previous two, is the Lions, an American bar and grill with martinis, burgers, and fries. Owner Robert Ceraso says the bar should be open later this month.

Raising Cane’s expands, expands, expands

Raising Cane’s has a new location in Downtown Brooklyn. The Louisiana-based fast food chain opened at 447 Fulton Street, and Jay Street, on January 30, according to Brooklyn Paper. It’s the company’s third location in New York City with more coming soon. Later this year, the chain will open locations in Harlem, Flushing, and Penn Station.