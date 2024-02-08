Dutch Kills Has a New Bar Devoted to the Ghost Haunting Its Halls

Dutch Kills, a Long Island City cocktail bar that first opened in 2009, has added an upstairs live music venue. It’s called Debbie’s, which the team says is a reference to the ghost employees have claimed haunted its halls: Debbie the ghost has a portrait that hangs above the bar. Co-owner Paty Boccato said the upstairs has more of an intimate house party feel. It opens on February 14, at 27-24 Jackson Avenue, at Dutch Kills Street, in Long Island City.

Nitehawk’s staff is unionizing

Workers at the Park Slope location of dine-in movie theater Nitehawk made moves to unionize this week. More than 20 employees reportedly walked out to encourage management to voluntarily recognize the group, Brooklyn Paper reports. Nitehawk staff, which comprises around 100 workers, covering servers, kitchen staff, and ticket tellers, are unionizing with United Auto Workers 2179, which recently worked with Alamo Drafthouse workers. Nitehawk’s first location opened in 2011 in Williamsburg, followed by this location which debuted in 2018.

A Brooklyn catering company is opening a cafe

Luna La Mer, a catering company from Lawrence Mash and Brittany Melhado, is planting down roots. This summer, the duo will open a cafe and marketplace at 468 Fourth Avenue, at 10th Street, in Gowanus.

An Ethiopian Jewish restaurant converts to vegan

Harlem’s Tsion Cafe announced last week that the restaurant, which serves Ethiopian Jewish food, will switch over to an entirely vegan menu.