There’s a Hidden Red Sauce Restaurant in the Back of This Slice Shop

Fini Pizza, started by Lilia and Misi co-owner, Sean Feeney, has added a red sauce restaurant to the back of its original Williamsburg location. The new offering started a month ago: Each Sunday, the side room that seats 18 hosts two bookings at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Reservations launch two weeks in advance via Resy. “It’s very much a family-style celebration of the week that is about to end and in preparation for the exciting week about to begin together,” says Feeney. A menu lists classics like zuppa di mussels, veal Parmigiana, Caesar salad, and black bass, with tartufo and Italian ices for dessert. The private area is also hosting pop-ups like a Super Bowl party with Pecking House.

Apollo Bagels is opening an East Village shop

Apollo Bagels, a bagel pop-up known for its sourdough bagels with a crunchy exterior, is opening a shop of its own. While the bagels had been available from the team behind the Williamsburg pizzeria, Leo, on weekends and at various events, Apollo will open in the East Village this month in an 800-square-foot storefront, at 242 E. 10th Street, at First Avenue.

Ras Plant Based is expanding to Manhattan

This Crown Heights vegan Ethiopian spot has taken over a West Village storefront that was previously Nat’s on Bleecker. Nat’s on Bleecker owner Natalie Freihon tells Eater she sold the business, which first opened in 2022, in November (her other spots Nat’s on Bank and Nat’s Mountain House remain open). Ras Plant Based confirms they’re the new keepers of 170 Bleecker Street, at Sullivan Street, and are aiming to open this spring.

Former Sorella chef opens an upstate store

After Sorella, a Lower East Side Italian restaurant that had been open for six years, closed in 2014, co-owner and chef Emma Hearst decamped upstate. She opened the Forts Ferry Farm the next year. This week, she has expanded with a general store and culinary gifts shop in Hudson with their farm’s produce as well. She is the latest operator with ties to New York City hospitality to open in Hudson this year, joining Mel the Bakery, and an additional outpost of butcher shop the Meat Hook heading for Warren Street this spring.