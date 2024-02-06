A Seoul Restaurant With Two Michelin Stars Is Opening in Manhattan

A Michelin-starred Seoul restaurant is coming to Manhattan. Joo Ok, a modern Korean restaurant with two Michelin stars, will open this spring in Koreatown. The opening was announced in December via the Michelin Guide. The New York Times now reports that it’s coming in April. Joo Ok’s original location has had a Michelin star since 2018; it was awarded a second star in 2021. The restaurant closed in December to move to Manhattan. Shin Chang-ho, its chef, is opening in partnership with Hand Hospitality, a restaurant group defining Korean dining in New York. The address has not been announced, but it’s located “on the 16th floor of a building in the heart of K-town,” according to the Michelin Guide. The menu will highlight Korean fermentation and cost around $200 per person. Eater has contacted Hand Hospitality for more.

The end of the line for a decades-old dive

Lucy’s, a Manhattan dive bar open since the 1980s, is being evicted by its landlord. Eviction papers on the bar’s front door indicate owner Ludwika “Lucy” Mickevicius must “quit, vacate, and surrender,” the premises by February 29. Mickevicius hasn’t had a lease since 2015: She was on a month-to-month arrangement with the previous landlord. In December, the building at 135 Avenue A, between St. Marks Place and East Ninth Street, was sold for $19.1 million to a new owner, who allegedly tried to raise the rent. Lucy’s opened in 1987, according to the eviction papers. Mickevicius took over from the original owners in 1992.

Pine & Polk, a speakeasy general store, closes

Pine and Polk, a small shop with a concealed 40-seat cocktail bar, has closed. Owner Lindsay Weiss confirmed the closure, which was announced on Instagram last week. “It’s been a special time, but it’s our moment to grow the business outside of these walls,” she wrote. Weiss and Alyssa Golub opened the business in May 2022 to highlight women- and minority-owned retailers. The bar in the back opened at a time when speakeasy-style bars were showing up across the city. 300 Spring Street, between Hudson and Renwick streets

A Bronx food festival reopens this spring

The Bronx Night Market, a popular food festival that announced it was closing last year, will return to Fordham Plaza on April 6. Founder Marco Shalma has revived the outdoor market after an outpouring of support from community members and city officials. Shalma, who started the market in 2017, announced last fall that he was shutting down due to illegal vending and safety concerns. He will now work with city officials to address those issues. “We’re going to reclaim this space back to the community,” he told the Bronx Times.