The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week.

February 5

Beef cheek tacos at Ilegal Taqueria

There are small, colorful plates of street tacos to be found just off the Wilson Avenue subway stop in Bushwick. This is the home of Ilegal Taqueria, which opened four months ago on Wilson Avenue. The taqueria serves tripe, cecina, and al pastor. That’s all fairly straightforward. For something different, try the tender beef cheek barbacoa, which has the consistency of something slow-cooked for hours (around $5). The tacos have two tortillas apiece. They’re thicker than I like, but the experience is better when you split them apart and scoop a little meat into each one. 614 Wilson Avenue, between Cooper and Decatur streets, Bushwick — Luke Fortney, reporter

Fried tofu at Mắm

I had been following, Mắm, a Lower East Side Vietnamese restaurant, since its pop-up days. As of December, the team expanded next door with more seating, which means you can get in as a walk-in. Lately, the menu has been focused on beef pho, which is terrific, but I think the sleeper hit is the pillowy tofu served with scallions ($15). The sauce was so good that I dumped the dredges into my bowl of pho, just to savor it all. Would come back just to eat that plate alone. 70 Forsyth Street, near Hester Street, Lower East Side — Emma Orlow, reporter

Pastrami scallion pancake at Excellent Dumpling

Excellent Dumpling House had been a Chinatown mainstay since 1983, when a rent increase forced it to relocate to Chelsea in 2017. The emphasis changed somewhat — there are still plenty of dumplings, but some new and novel things were added, too. Among them was the pastrami scallion pancake ($14), an outsize green-onion-dotted flatbread with pretty good fatty pastrami rolled up inside, along with cucumbers and cilantro for a wonderful East-West fusion. The fatty and salty pastrami buoys the other flavors along like a tidal wave. 165 W. 23rd St, near Seventh Ave, Chelsea — Robert Sietsema, senior critic