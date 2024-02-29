Share All sharing options for: Charlie Palmer Is Closing His Midtown Steakhouse to Open Something New

In 1988 Charlie Palmer opened Aureole, first in an Upper East Side townhouse, then in Bryant Park in 2009, where the restaurant hadn’t reclaimed the luster that initially earned it a Michelin star. Aureole — A New American seasonal restaurant — closed for good during the pandemic, when it was transitioned to Charlie Palmer Steak in 2021. Now, this Charlie Palmer location is also closing: Tonight, February 29, will be the last service, the chef-owner announced earlier this week.

“The space has run its course,” says Palmer.

In the meantime, the chef and his team have had all hands on deck to focus on a new spot on the fourth floor of the Beaux Arts Knickerbocker Hotel, nearby, at 6 Times Square at the corner of 42nd Street and Broadway, which had been Palmer’s all-day cafe. Opening in early April, the new venture will become Charlie Palmer Steak IV — the latest in Palmer’s fleet of Charlie Palmer Steak restaurants (he’ll have four CP Steaks and seven restaurants in all this year). The new spot’s name references his four sons and Jacob Astor IV, who built the hotel in 1906. This restaurant, Palmer claims, is reimagining the steakhouse for the modern New York diner.

Across the board, it seems people are looking for something new from steakhouses. Diners are eating less meat; the price of beef is rising; and there are well-documented effects on the environment. It’s a luxury that comes with baggage. Despite building an empire on beef, Palmer himself says that if he were to eat steak once a week, “that would be a lot.”

In attempts to keep up with the times, the steakhouse model has been transforming all over the city toward models that offer other draws. There’s the wildly popular Cote Korean steakhouse from Simon Kim; the throwback theater of the Grill from Major Food Group; and the listening room vibe that comes with Vinyl Steakhouse — each tries to offer something distinct. These reimagined steakhouses cropping up as of late offer a broader menu and more luxury, Palmer says.

Inside Palmer’s forthcoming Charlie Palmer Steak IV Times Square restaurant, it’s clubby and luxe — with velvet, antiqued leather, printed hides, and pebbled leather. Chef Adam Raksin will run the kitchen, offering a menu of oysters, caviar, and seafood towers; seasonal fresh pastas made in-house; fish and seafood dishes; as well as steak and vegetables. Prices will range from $16 to $30 for appetizers, and $29 to $70 for entrees.

Expect tableside flourishes like flash-poached seafood, the carving of steaks, and fileting Dover sole. There will be a martini cart, part of a beverage program run by Frankie Mace, a longtime sommelier, and now beverage director, for the company.