A Next-Level Hot Pot Restaurant Opens in the East Village

I get why hot pot is such a popular type of restaurant: It’s a meal that can feed entire extended families; ordering is easy, and everyone’s tastes are indulged; the cook-it-yourself feature is a fun way to socialize; the selection of noodles, meats, veggies, and seafood is crowd-pleasing; and the price is relatively low. After all, restaurants don’t need to hire an army of cooks when the cooking is done by the customers.

But therein lie some drawbacks. To enjoy the experience fully, you need a whole table of diners. The actual cooking can be a pain, requiring lots of attention as you guess how long each item must be swished in the broth, and the detritus that accumulates isn’t pretty. Also, there’s danger in the boiling liquid, especially for kids that sit at face level.

Now these problems have been solved with an offshoot of hot pot by an outfit called YGF Malatang, a chain founded in 2003, with 6,000 branches in Asia. There, the name is Yang Guo Fu, which means something like, “Lucky Northern China.” Though locations have already sprung up in Washington, California, and Massachusetts, the first in NYC recently opened at 92 Third Avenue in the East Village, near 12th Street.

While most hot pot places in the city are vast, YGF Malatang is a narrow storefront with a green and orange design and peppy slogans urging customers to be happy. The instructional placards present hot pot in a fast-food format, yet cater to the lone diner, especially. Pointedly, there are no big tables.

When I went a few days after opening, the place was already jammed with students toting books and backpacks who were relishing a hot pot, but one without the complicated social context that often goes with it.

Along one wall stand banks of tubs filled with raw materials, 60 in all. These fall into several categories: still-frozen curls of marbled beef, pork, and lamb; marinated raw chicken; greens like baby bok choy, Chinese cabbage, celtuce, kelp, iceberg lettuce, and spinach; seafood such as fish balls, fish tofu, surimi (fake crab), fish filet, and frozen shrimp; noodles in the dried ramen family; dried black mushrooms, pickled wood ears, and fresh enoki; squash and root vegetables; fried eggs; tomato wedges; offal that runs to cow aorta and tripe; and several permutations of tofu.

Grab a big plastic bowl and tongs, and select items from the raw materials buffet, which is priced at $15 per pound. Then, step up to the rear counter, where you can specify one of three treatments of the ingredients you’ve selected: in a bone broth at three levels of spiciness, containing Sichuan peppercorns; in a milder sweet-and-sour tomato broth; or as a dry pot with a spicy peanut and sesame dressing. Cooking is done in the back by chefs in all-black outfits with stiff flaps on their caps, making them look like the Flying Nun.

Note the number on your receipt and find a seat. Don’t hesitate to share a small table with a stranger. While waiting for your bowl to arrive, step up to the condiments counter and concoct a dipping sauce out of the sauces, pastes, seeds, and herbs found there. Sesame oil, tahini, and soy sauce with a spoonful of crushed garlic is a classic combo.

A runner will arrive with your hot pot after 10 minutes or so. Dig in!

Suggested hacks

Don’t overfill your gathering bowl! Three inches in the bottom amounting to three-quarters of a pound is plenty.

Note that leafy components, tofu products, and noodles tend to weigh less (and cost less) than heavier items like meat strips and fish balls, so pile up the veggies and tofu skin with abandon.

Also note that the frozen meats, though visually appealing, cook up tough and flavorless — I really couldn’t tell the lamb from the beef.

By contrast, the marinated raw chicken retains its flavor and the featherweight raw fish absorbs flavors from the pot.

Consider the liquid remaining in the hot pot part of the meal and adjust your raw materials accordingly.