Hip Nordic Coffee Shop La Cabra Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location

La Cabra, the Nordic coffee shop that opened its first U.S. outpost in New York back in 2021, is expanding with its third location here. After the East Village, La Cabra went on to open in Soho last spring; now, La Cabra, known especially for its cardamom buns, is opening its first location in Brooklyn. The team tells Eater the new location, at 1329 Willoughby Avenue, near St. Nicholas Avenue, is coming this summer and will have both a cafe and roastery.

Nura’s new bakery opens this weekend

Pan Pan Vino Vino, a daytime bakery that turns into a wine bar at night, is opening Friday, March 1 at 120 Norman Avenue, at Eckford Street. It comes from the team behind nearby Greenpoint restaurant Nura, and its pastry chef Sam Short will premiere baked goods with an Eastern European spin. The wine list is led by Mackenzie Gassett, who leads Nura’s wine program, with small plates by Jackie Carnesi, Nura’s former chef, who recently left to overhaul Kellogg’s Diner.

All’antico Vinaio to give out free sandwiches

All’antico Vinaio’s latest location will debut in Greenwich Village on Saturday, March 2. Starting at noon on opening day, the Florence-famous sandwich shop will give out 1,000 free sandwiches; at 87 Seventh Avenue South, near Barrow Street. It’s the second location the team has in the same neighborhood, with another one nearby on Sullivan Street, that opened in 2022.

A new Thai restaurant for Fort Greene

Sukh, a Fort Greene Thai restaurant designed in the style of a train car, is opening next week from the team behind another Thai spot in the area, Nourish. It’s debuting at 723 Fulton Street, at Lafayette Avenue, on the same block as two other newcomers to Fort Greene, wine bar-restaurant, Margot, and the forthcoming oyster spot, Strange Delight.