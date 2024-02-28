Brooklyn’s Paulie Gee’s Pizza Is Reopening Under New Management

When Paulie Gee’s opened in 2010, it was one of several restaurants in the city teaching New Yorkers to treat pizza like a special occasion. Like at Roberta’s, which opened two years before, its customers dressed up and waited in line to eat wood-fired pizzas with folded napkins on their laps.

It has worked for years, but next month, Paulie Gee’s is trying something new. The Greenpoint pizzeria closed earlier this month for maintenance and repairs. When it reopens in early March, it will have reservations and new late-night hours; the menu will be bigger, and for the first time, there will be a beer and shot deal on it.

The person running the show is changing, too. Dylan Schwartz, a longtime employee at the Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop, is now in charge. He wants the restaurant to be a place for more than just pizza. So, he’s adding new items to the menu, like meatballs, arancini, and Mike’s Hot Honey chicken wings, in addition to the soups, salads, and desserts that were already there.

Part of the plan is to turn the restaurant into a bar. In the new era, Sal Fristensky and Bill Mack, behind the Brooklyn dive bars Skinny Dennis, Rocka Rolla, and Lucky Dog, will be running the bar, which was renovated during the closure. From 5 to 11 p.m., Paulie Gee’s will operate as a pizzeria, but from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. it will turn into a bar with live music.

The restaurant’s founder, Paul Giannone, will still be involved in the business, but he’s stepping back to focus on the dozen or so slice shops he’s opened and franchised in other places. He already has slice shops in Columbus, Chicago, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. He wants to open in Manhattan and New Orleans, too.

“He will still be there,” Schwartz says, “but this takes some of the heavy lifting off his shoulders.”