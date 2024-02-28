The Central Park Boathouse Restaurant Is Back in Full Swing

The Central Park Boathouse will reopen on Monday, March 4, after shuttering in 2022. After hospitality spots jockeyed to take over the venue, open since 1954, it has gone corporate, now in the hands of the same catering company, Legends, that oversees the food options at Yankee Stadium. Dave Pasternack, formerly of seafood spot, Esca, is consulting on the menu that includes oysters Rockefeller, beef au poivre, and Yorkshire pudding, the New York Times reports. Last summer, the cafe portion had relaunched and was met with a snarky review from the New York Post, calling the menu, in short, “very bad.” Here’s hoping the ever-popular wedding spot has a stronger food program.

Ruta Oaxaca opening soon in Brooklyn

Ruta Oaxaca, an Astoria Oaxacan staple — that has expanded over the years with multiple locations including Long Island — is opening next month in Brooklyn. It will open in the former home of HiHi Room, the Court Street Grocers restaurant, at 138 Smith Street, at Dean Street, in Cobble Hill.

Ravi DeRossi to flip another restaurant

Eterea, a gluten-free vegan Mexican restaurant from Ravi Derossi, is closing on March 30. Derossi tells Eater he plans to flip the East Fifth Street storefront into something new, set to relaunch this summer. The business first opened in the East Village in 2021. Full details regarding the closure are on Instagram.

A decades-old Brooklyn theater relaunches

On March 27, Brooklyn Paramount, a venue that had been closed in Downtown Brooklyn for decades, will reopen. Operated by LiveNation, it features a bar and stage with a capacity of 2,700. The interiors are more modern than the historic space was originally but still boasts an “impressive Roccoco fantasy” theme with a “columned marble lobby and theater with an elaborately adorned gold-painted plasterwork ceiling with glass backlit in blue,” Brownstoner reports. It’s located at 385 Flatbush Avenue Extension, at Dekalb Avenue, across from the area Junior’s.