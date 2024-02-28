As Persian Cuisine Expands in New York, This Restaurant Remains a Destination

When I first visited the Persian restaurant Sofreh soon after it opened in 2018, I found it likable but wasn’t blown away. The food had a rough-hewn quality that distracted from the subtlety of its historic recipes, as seen in lamb shank with fresh fava beans that tasted bland, and meatballs planted in a damp bowl of french fries that made me wish the fries had put some distance between themselves and the meatballs.

I’m happy to report these problems have been solved and then some, and chef Nasim Alikhani is at the top of her game — and is up for Best Chef: New York State for the James Beard awards. The restaurant is still located just off Flatbush Avenue at 75 Saint Marks Avenue in Prospect Heights, with a warm white-and-beige interior that welcomes you in winter like a warm mitten.

Since Alikhani’s opening of Sofreh, she expanded in 2021 with Sofreh Cafe, a collaboration with Ali Saboor, one of Sofreh’s original hires, a spot that has since closed. The opening marked the growth of Iranian options in Brooklyn, including Saboor’s still-open Bushwick restaurant, Eyval, as well as Masquerade, a Williamsburg Iranian tapas bar.

As you enter through Sofreh’s all-black facade, there’s a bar on the right among whitewashed arches, next to a kitchen that makes artful use of corrugated tin, then a congregation of tables in the rear dining room. Exposed wood beams may be why the restaurant remains quiet enough to have a conversation, even as the place fills up around 7 p.m.

Sofreh is the Farsi word for the cloth upon which food is served — it also references a gathering — and the first dish to land on our beige placemat is a successor to the meatball and fries of years earlier. Sweet and sour meatball ($16) is now a single oblong orb of spiced ground beef deposited in a tart broth of grape verjus crowned with fresh herbs, summing up the range of flavors that define Persian cuisine — with the verjus pointing to Iran’s distinguished wine-making history. But where is the “sweet” part? Cut the meatball open, and raisins tumble out.

The best dish my table tried — and a centerpiece of Persian cuisine — was a humble, everyday one: Ash reshteh ($16) is a bowl of thick soup teaming with ingredients: beans, noodles, and fistfuls of scallions and parsley, among other components. Every bite is a delectable adventure.

While ash is a humble dish, Alikhani isn’t afraid to show off her fine-dining chops, and nothing shows that better than the duck fesenjan ($38). Fesenjan refers to a walnut-and-pomegranate sauce often served with chicken, but here the bird is upgraded to duck. In the French manner, the leg is braised in this sauce until tender, while the breast is sauteed to crackly skinned but pink in the middle perfection.

I thought the roasted cauliflower wasn’t cooked quite long enough — but many diners prefer the ivory vegetable still crunchy, here glazed with chile and tomato. A pool of shallot yogurt that seeps out under the cauliflower anchors the dish in earthiness.

Buttered rice in a pilaf vein is a requirement in a Persian meal, and here we had an important choice to make. Three varieties were available, of which the waiter helpfully suggested the saffron rice as pairing well with the duck. We demurred, however, in favor of a rice dotted with lentils and medjool dates.

Dessert is not the course you want to miss at Sofreh. The saffron rice pudding is rich and creamy, topped with slivered almonds and perhaps a bit too much cinnamon; but unlike anything I’ve had in a restaurant before, the Persian rosewater sorbet ($8) featured slippery rice noodles flooded with lime juice into a magnificent frozen heap, with the overhead light strangely glancing off the noodles. A little goes a long way, so that two or three could share it.

There are plenty of interesting cocktails, but why not drink wine? Since Persia was a prolific wine producer starting over seven thousand years ago. (As recently as 1979, there were 300 wineries in Iran; now there are none.) Chateau Musar Jeune Rouge ($17 glass, $68 bottle) is a red blend from young vines not aged in oak, grown under hostile conditions in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley. It is austere and dry, and provides a perfect foil for the many dishes at Sofreh with a sweet element.

Mercifully, the restaurant offers a house white and house red at $10 per glass, and you can be sure these go well with the food, though subtle, they’re not. Wine is the perfect beverage here, but if you want to go alcohol-free, check out the tall glasses of sharbat-e albaloo ($7), a lightly carbonated sour cherry beverage. You’ll be relieved to hear it tastes nothing like Cherry Coke.