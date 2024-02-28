A Queso-Filled ‘Nighttime Cafe’ Opens From Rolo’s

Up until the pandemic, Yara Herrera had never professionally cooked Mexican food. Growing up in the San Fernando Valley to a Mexican family, she had cooked the cuisine plenty at home where potato tacos were big. But it wasn’t until 2020, out of work and searching inward, where she hosted a pop-up at Winner Bakery that she found herself selling takeout containers of aguachile. Customers kept lining up and something clicked. “It came to me so easy, and it made me think, okay, this is something I might be good at,” she says.

Since then, Herrera has been in charge of several New York Mexican restaurants: She overhauled the menu at the vegan taco spot, Xilonen before it closed, and later, the kitchen at Bushwick’s Sobre Masa, as well as consulted on Bar Tulix.

On February 29, Herrera is opening Hellbender Nighttime Cafe — with the Rolo’s team — a cocktail bar with bites at 68-22 Forest Avenue, at 68th Road, in Ridgewood. It’s her first time joining a business as a partner and as an executive chef who’s building things out from the launch.

“For a moment, when developing the menu, I was like, have I given out all my best recipes already to other people? It took a lot of digging deep into what’s special to me, that I haven’t shown anyone else,” says Herrera. It also made her realize that there were a lot of answers she didn’t have: “Things I never had to think about like — where does the toilet go, the knobs, do we like this color, or even the shades.”

Rafiq Salim, a co-owner of Rolo’s and Hellbender, first worked with Herrera when she hosted a pop-up at his restaurant in 2022. “Her pop-up was collaborative, you know, trying to figure out how to make a quesadilla in our wood-fired oven,” he said. Later, she’d tinker with making tortillas in their pasta maker for Hellbender (it was eventually scrapped). “She has this ease and humbleness, but at the same time, her food is very confident for a younger chef. There’s no fluff: It’s soulful, craveable, just delicious food.”

At Hellbender, Herrera’s food menu is brief — it’s a cocktail bar, first and foremost — but it includes dishes that are more than a cut above drunchies. “I always loved being in bars, but often you’re buying food there that’s maybe not as pleasant as you’re hoping it will be,” says Herrera.

There is a chamoy plate, where the fruit-based condiment — she makes her own — drips over shards of Asian pear and daikon, rather than the more typical jicama. Instead of mozz sticks, there are Oaxacan fried cheese sticks served with a side of tomatillo salsa. There’s a shrimp cocktail with Clamato, pico de gallo, and tostada. Plus, more entree-sized choices such as a fried tilefish sandwich oozing with cilantro mayo. Then there’s the sure-to-be-bestseller, the volcanic choriqueso — queso fans know how hard it can be to find in New York — served on a cast iron platter; it comes with a side of corn tortillas sourced from Herrera’s former employer, Sobre Masa. There’s also, of course, chips and salsa, among other bites.

For Herrera, Hellbender is a departure from her fine dining roots — although nonetheless full circle: She previously worked for Majordomo in Los Angeles and then relocated to New York to work for Momofuku Ko before COVID.

She had always dreamed of opening a spot called Hellbender — so much so that she had already claimed the Instagram handle for it before even signing onto the project. “It’s funny how a name kind of takes hold. After a week we couldn’t imagine anything else,” says Salim, who says there were “secret ballots cast” and “ranked choice voting” to cement the choice.

Her bites are meant to complement drinks by Tony Milici, who developed the cocktail list at Rolo’s. Margaritas are the centerpiece, and there are several options — spicy strawberry with strawberry brandy and tajin, one with mezcal and green chartreuse. In the “freezer cold” section (described as “tight, finessed, complex drinks”), there’s the “Cocorac” with coconut-washed rye and rum, palm sugar, absinthe, and coconut water, among others. For mixed drinks, there are options like the Henny Colada with Hennessey and several non-alcoholic agua fresca alternatives, as well as many others. They’re channeling the “inner child of a tacky margarita bar,” says Milici. “Our Margaritaville,” Herrera chimes in jokingly.

Unlike at Rolo’s — the wood-fired restaurant that when it opened had garnered a positive Pete Wells New York Times review and had been in conversations around gentrification — the set-up skews more casual. There is no reservation platform: just order at the counter.

A “nighttime cafe,” as far as the team is concerned, is a laid-back bar that offers a little more than just drinks — “kind of like an izakaya” where the name becomes a shorthand for an experience. It’s a late-night hangout where you can linger a while underneath a life-sized jaguar greeting customers — a stuffed animal, not taxidermy just so that’s settled — and stop by for a carajillo. At the moment, the bar is staying up until 2 a.m., and food will cut off around midnight for the time being — the hope is to someday extend those hours.

Late night was always essential to the plan, says Hellbender Nighttime Cafe Director of Operations, Ben Howell. They also knew they wanted to be open on Mondays, a day that’s always busy for Rolo’s with industry people. Above all else, Howell says, “We just want to be a place people can come to on their way home from work.”