New York’s Famed Delmonico’s Steakhouse Is Opening a Trattoria

Delmonico’s, one of Manhattan’s oldest steakhouses, open since 1837, is opening an Italian restaurant next month. Tucci, a 60-seat trattoria, opens on March 15 at 643 Broadway, at Bleecker Street, with a menu from the same chef behind Delmonico’s. The Noho restaurant is named after Max Tucci, a partner at the historic steakhouse; he and Sei Less co-owner Dennis Trucinovic took over Delmonico’s last year after a bitter legal battle with a rival family.

A new face for an old taqueria...

The East Village has a new taqueria. Sort of. Tacos El Porky recently opened at 151 Avenue A, between Ninth and 10th streets. The restaurant is from the same owners as the previous tenant, El Primo Red Tacos, a Miami import that opened, then closed, after a quick four-month run. (The business couldn’t compete in New York’s crowded birria taco scene.) The new menu has carnitas, chicharron, and tripe tacos.

...and an old face at a new bar

Dave Arnold, a cocktail veteran behind the acclaimed bar Booker and Dax, has signed on at Bar Contra. The cocktail bar in the former Contra space, at 138 Orchard Street, between Delancey and Rivington streets, will be run by Fabían von Hauske and Jeremiah Stone, who closed their tasting menu restaurant last fall after a decade on the Lower East Side.