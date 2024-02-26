For years, Fulton Hot Dog King has been the place to get hot dogs in Downtown Brooklyn. The old-school restaurant, known for its fast service and affordable food, has been open on the corner of Fulton Street and Elm Place since 1987. It was there years before New York University had a campus in the area and decades before the Trader Joe’s.

Now its future is uncertain. Danyal Shahzad, whose family owns the business, says the hot dog counter was recently forced to close because its landlord raised the rent. “The landlord didn’t have further interest in having us at the location,” Shahzad says, “even when we told him we are willing to continue doing business there.” He spread the news with a sign on the store in big red letters: “Lost our lease.”

Is Fulton Hot Dog King done for? Not exactly. Shahzad is hopeful he can reach an agreement with his landlord. If that doesn’t happen, the shop will relocate down the street in the coming weeks to 25 Elm Place, near Livingston Street, where the family owns a deli. The menu and prices would stay the same, but the space would be smaller: There wouldn’t be doors that open onto the sidewalk, or counters to stand and eat at.

Downtown Brooklyn used to have lots of businesses like that, but its central location turned it into a playground for real estate developers years ago. The neighborhood is home to Borough Hall and several courthouses, plus the engineering school of New York University. Even before it had a 74-story skyscraper, the New York Times called it a neighborhood “in the middle of everything.”

Shahzad thinks there’s still room for an old-school hot dog counter, even if it has to suck in its gut to fit in.