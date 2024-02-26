New Yorkers Rally to Save Beloved Dog Cafe Boris and Horton

Maybe old dogs can learn new tricks. Boris & Horton, the dog-friendly cafes where pets can roam, sniff, and eat next to their owners, is fighting to stay open after announcing last week that it was shutting down. Owners Logan Mikhly and Coppy Holzman are trying to raise $250,000 to update the interiors, hire more staff, and buy new air conditioners — that’s what it would take to save the shops, they say. “If we hit these goals, we’ll be back bigger and stronger than ever,” Holzman says in a fundraising video.

Boris & Horton opened in the East Village in 2018; it expanded with a cafe in Williamsburg last year. The shops have become community hubs for local dog owners, but that doesn’t always translate to sales. “Our average ticket doesn’t meet our needs,” Mikhly told Time Out. “There’s a lot of times where we’re just too slow.” Customers say they didn’t realize the business was struggling; they are now pumping donations into the space. A crowdfunding campaign has raised close to $190,000 so far.

A new noodle chain with 6,000 locations

YGF Malatang recently opened at 92 Third Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets, in the East Village. The Chinese chain specializes in malatang, a style of eating where customers pick out ingredients and pay by the weight of their order (about $15 per pound). YGF has over 6,000 locations in China, Japan, and Korea, but this is its first restaurant in New York City.

Raising Cane’s is opening in Harlem

Raising Cane’s has another location on the way. The Louisiana-based chicken finger chain is opening in Harlem tomorrow afternoon at 124 W. 125th Street, between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. boulevards. The new location will be the third Raising Cane’s to open in Manhattan in the past year.

86 Noodles is closing after 28 years

86 Noodles, a Chinese restaurant, will close in Bay Ridge next week after 28 years. The business at 8608 Fourth Avenue, near 86th Street, thanked customers in a note online. The last day is March 3.