Melba’s, a Harlem Staple, Is Opening in Grand Central

Melba Wilson learned a thing or two about saving money from her South Carolina grandmother, starting when she was 21 years old, when she’d deposit holiday money, birthday checks, and whatever was left after paying bills. Many years later, she counted over $300,000, “at First National Mattress Savings Bank as we jokingly called it,” she says.

It was enough to open her first Melba’s location in Harlem, at 300 W. 114th Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, in 2005. This spring, she will roll out her third location — following a fast-casual concession stand that opened in Newark’s Prudential Center last year — this time at the mainstage of Midtown: in Grand Central.

Set to open in the food hall common area in June, the location will include some of her greatest hits: chicken and waffles, fried catfish, and collards. That she’s opening in an NYC iconic building speaks to her restaurant’s reputation — helped along by her beating Bobby Flay on a Throwdown in 2008, as well as famous visitors like Meagan Good, Jesse Jackson, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — but her heart remains in Harlem.

Melba’s opened nearly 20 years ago serving comfort food classics, a place where she could apply what she’d learned while working in various positions at her aunt, Sylvia Woods’s spot, Sylvia’s, also in Harlem, as well as at Rosa Mexicano and Windows on the World. She also served some Southern dishes she learned from her grandmother — fried catfish, Charleston fried shrimp, rice and peas, and Lowcountry collards. But it was chicken and waffles that thanks to the Throwdown, put her on the map — made with eggnog (year-round!), and served with strawberry butter and maple syrup.

As her restaurant expands, she prioritizes its “small town charm” with an emphasis on hospitality that she hopes will continue to make it a destination, in particular, “for New Yorkers who have migrated from the South.”

She also continues to invest in the neighborhood. Starting in December, the restaurateur connected with PS 161 every Friday, to send around 100 elementary school kids home with food for the weekend. Dishes include mac and cheese, salmon, chicken, potatoes, spinach, and other greens.

Back at Grand Central, she’s banking on a bigger audience than those who pass through her Harlem shop, even though the uptown location will remain the flagship. “It’s been a journey,” she says. “filled with love, passion, and hard work.”