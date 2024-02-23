The Michelin-Starred Oxalis Team Is Opening a Bakery

Oxalis closed in 2023 after five years in Prospect Heights. The team hasn’t given up on the concept, though: they’re still searching for a bigger space for Oxalis and are narrowing it down between a couple of options. Meanwhile, they are in the process of flipping its original location, at 791 Washington Avenue, at Lincoln Place, into an all-day cafe opening in April. At the same time, this spring they’re opening Laurel Bakery, a retail spot with standing tables and coffee from Sey. It’ll be located at 115 Columbia Street, at Kane Street, in the Columbia Waterfront District. The “mostly French, European-leaning” bakery will make bread and pastries for their restaurant (soon, restaurants) and for the public. In short, “we’re growing,” Nico Russell says of the restaurant group they’ve called Redwood Hospitality since Oxalis first opened. Laurel Bakery is set to open late March. Russell and other partners Steve Wong and Piper Kristensen also own Place des Fêtes in Clinton Hill, which debuted in 2022. — Melissa McCart, editor

A matcha-themed dessert spot is coming

Nana’s Green Tea, a matcha-themed bakery and cafe, is opening its first NYC outpost. It’s heading for Midtown, at 1250 Broadway, at West 33rd Street, on March 1. The new spot will focus on pastries, matcha parfaits, matcha drinks (with toppings like mochi and soft serve), and more green treats. Nana’s first opened in Japan in 2001 and has since grown to more than 70 locations in the country and beyond. The New York location seats 70.

Powerhouse Avra heads for Penn Station

The team behind this Midtown powerhouse Greek restaurant has reportedly signed a lease for a new restaurant in the landmarked Farley Building. A part of Moynihan Hall, the new Avra is 20,000 square feet, and will debut sometime in 2025, the New York Post reports. Restaurants by the Avra Group has been the site of multiple Eric Adams spottings.

A weekend cake window for walk-up

Every first Sunday of the month, baker Amy Berger Roy — known for her wedding cakes — opens the Luckybird Cakes takeout window in East Williamsburg; it’s a special occasion since her bakery is usually by appointment only. The next event is March 3, where she’ll be serving cake by the slice, mini cakes, rosewater scones, and chocolate chip cookies. 10 a.m. until sold out at 163 Montrose Avenue, at Graham Avenue.