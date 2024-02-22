Major Food Group Is Partnering With Hard Rock Hotel

Major Food Group, with restaurants like Carbone, the Grill, and Parm exporting to cities around the world, is growing again. This week, they’ve announced a partnership with the Hard Rock franchise — which has 300 locations — to be their culinary consultants. In 2022, the hospitality group Hard Rock opened a new Times Square Hotel with a Yankees-themed steakhouse and a lobby restaurant with a lox and bagel cart. Jeff Zalaznick, co-owner of Major Food Group stated in a release: “This is a truly unique opportunity to bring MFG’s deep expertise and innovation together with a hotel and casino leader to provide incredible food and beverage experiences for Hard Rock guests at locations both here and abroad.” Their roles will involve overhauling the menus at pre-existing Hard Rock locations as well as upcoming ones. In December, Major Food Group held a residency at Hard Rock’s Hollywood hotel.

Saint Vitus was forced to temporarily shutter

This longtime metal bar, a hold-out of when Greenpoint was more DIY, was forced to shutter due to an inspection from the Department of Buildings during a recent concert, Gothamist reports. The bar is working to reopen and councilmembers like Lincoln Restler have joined the chorus of voices in support. It was not immediately clear why the bar, open since 2011, was now penalized. Eater has reached out to the bar for more information.

Comfortland is opening in Manhattan

Astoria's favorite comfort food joint — known for its doughnuts and souped-up chopped cheese and other sandwiches — is opening across the bridge. Comfortland confirms they’re opening on April 20 at 92 Rivington Street, near Ludlow Street, on the Lower East Side.