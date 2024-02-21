Ignacio Mattos Is Exiting the Kitchen at Corner Bar

Ignacio Mattos will no longer be overseeing the kitchen at Corner Bar in Nine Orchard, the Lower East Side hotel, where he is the anchor restaurateur.

It’s an unusual outcome for a chef who had helped make the hotel a spot embraced both by tourists and New Yorkers and garnered a two-star Pete Wells review in the New York Times. The changeover is set to take effect in March, a source says, with a licensing deal between the chef and hotel set to last through the summer. After that point, to what degree Mattos will be involved hasn’t been decided. It wasn’t clear why, according to a source, the “relationship changed.”

The nitty-gritty of the behind-the-scenes agreements aside, that means Amado Grill is caput at Nine Orchard. It’s been a dramatic journey for the opening of this long-promised fine dining restaurant from Mattos, who also owns Estela, Lodi, and Altro Paradiso. At one point, a spokesperson stated that the restaurant’s opening was off, and would be used as extended seating for Corner Bar. But as of earlier this year, a spokesperson confirmed that Amado Grill was back on after all, slated to finally debut this spring.

As for Corner Bar, it will remain open and keep Mattos’s recipes in place, as will Swan Room, its sibling bar. Some employees may be offered positions in other Mattos Hospitality spots, while most will remain under the Nine Orchard hotel operators, should they choose to continue.

It’s one of several switch-ups in the Mattos Hospitality world as of late, with the team recently doing away with the bakery at Lodi, in Rockefeller Center.

Nine Orchard opened in 2022, a hotel from operator Andrew Rifkin, a managing partner at DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners. It is a landmarked former bank circa 1912, originally rumored to be an Ace Hotel, the New York Times reported. The hotel is one of the biggest real estate deals in the area that has expedited gentrification and the transition of the border of Chinatown and the Lower East Side to “Dimes Square.” Rifkin is involved in several other real estate deals in the neighborhood.