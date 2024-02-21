Dim Sum Restaurant Closes After Five Months Due to ‘Intense Competition’

Dim Sum Go Go, a popular dim sum parlor that’s been open since 2000, has closed its second location in the East Village. Jackson Lau, the restaurant’s manager, said the closure was due to several factors, including “intense competition” in the area. “We don’t want to compete with the big corporate restaurants,” Lau said in an email. “We decided to focus our business on our Chinatown flagship.” The East Village location opened just five months ago at 221 First Avenue, between 13th and 14th streets; it was rumored to be coming for almost a year, then finally opened last September. The business has been closed since February due to an “electrical issue,” according to a sign on the door.

Wegmans signs another lease in Manhattan

Wegmans recently signed a long-term lease for a 58,000-square-foot location at 1932 Broadway, between 64th and 65th streets. Is it another supermarket, or something else? A spokesperson for Wegmans insists there are “no immediate plans to open a store” at the address. But Gary Jacob, vice president of Glenwood Management, which owns the building, tells the New York Post that Wegmans has been working on the space for months. “It will be a significant operation and include sushi,” he says.

Westfield wants the first train out of Fulton Center

Westfield Corporation, the management company behind the retailers at Fulton Center, was sued last week for trying to leave its lease a decade early. The Australia-based company called its operations at Fulton Center “financially unsustainable.” The New York City Transit Authority isn’t buying that; it sued the company in federal court on February 15 to block the departure. Westfield signed a 20-year lease roughly a decade ago to manage the 63,000 square feet of commercial space at Fulton Center.

Crave Fishbar opens a sushi spot next door

Brian Owens and chef Todd Mitgang have taken over the next-door spot to its Upper East Side location of Crave Fishbar, at 947 Second Avenue, at 50th Street, to open a sustainable sushi restaurant stocked with domestic fish. The menu includes appetizers, nigiri, sashimi, maki, and hot entrees, with sake by the glass, cocktail pairings, Japanese whiskey,and tequila. There are six seats at the sushi bar and another 60 seats in the dining room. The restaurant opened February 20. — Melissa McCart, editor