Flour tortillas have always been tricky to find in New York. You can blame it on the flour, which often comes from northern Mexico, making it expensive and difficult to find. But the truth is, the city doesn’t have as many chefs who grew up eating them as you might imagine. Once you factor in the time and space required to make them, you end up with the dozen or so places selling homemade flour tortillas right now.

Not much has changed since we last surveyed the scene. But last month, the city got a truly exciting development in the form of Corima, a Mexican fine-dining restaurant run by a chef from Texas. When I saw a flour tortilla on the menu, I expected there would be a story. What I didn’t expect was that it would be made with sourdough starter, or cooked on an upside-down wok with a blowtorch. It’s unlike any tortilla in New York — and probably any tortilla in Texas, either.

You’ll find it on the restaurant’s $98 tasting menu, as a “bread course.” But you can also order it a la carte for a reasonable $9 — or a less reasonable $74 with caviar. In all cases, it comes with a side of homemade “recado negro” butter that’s made with burnt chiles, shallot, garlic, and onion. It might have you licking your plate when the tortilla is gone.

The restaurant’s owner, Fidel Caballero, grew up in El Paso, which explains his love of flour tortillas, but he also worked as a chef in China, which is why his version might remind you of a scallion pancake.

The recipe took over six months to figure out. In that time, Caballero made tortillas with every fat imaginable — including lard, what most chefs use. He made duck fat tortillas (“too brittle”) and tortillas with fat from dry-aged beef (“too funky”). For years, he was satisfied with chicken schmaltz. Then, right before his restaurant opened, he decided that wouldn’t do, either, because vegetarians couldn’t eat them.

So, he uses butter. Like other tortillas in town, the fat is mixed with wheat flour imported from northern Mexico. Caballero’s father, who lives in El Paso, owns a freight company. He buys flour from Hermosillo, a city in Sonora, and ships it to Juarez, a Mexican border town. He hauls it across the border, then sends it to the restaurant in Manhattan.

None of that explains the wonderfully chewy texture. While mixing the dough, Caballero adds in boiling water — the method that gives dumpling wrappers and scallion pancakes their texture — and a little sourdough starter, for flavor. He picked up that technique while working as a chef in Shanghai. “I was homesick,” he says. In the desert, he saw a mirage: “The scallion pancakes reminded me of tortillas.”

The restaurant makes a hundred or so sourdough flour tortillas each night, to the point that it’s almost one cook’s entire job to look after the dough. They roll out the tortillas, then slap them across the surface of a wok that’s balanced — upside down — over an open fire in the kitchen. Is it legal? It’s certainly delicious.

“It’s the one thing that will never leave the menu,” Caballero says. “It’s the star.”