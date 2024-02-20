Duck... Duck... Now Goose at This Greenwich Village Restaurant

Goose is a bird rarely seen in New York restaurants. In fact, if you ask someone what they know about goose as a dish, rather than as a bird from Canada that shits in the park, they may mention A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, in which the entire population of London seems obsessed with the bird. Goose is also occasionally available in Chinatown as part of the siu mei selection of meats that hang in the windows, distinguishable by its pale color and long neck. Still, even then few seem to be buying.

That’s why, when I stepped into one of my favorite Chinese restaurants, Auntie Guan’s Kitchen (104 W. 14th Street, just off Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village), and stewed goose was listed on its new menu, I had to try it. The place specializes in the Dongbei cuisine of far northeastern China, among other regional delights from around the country. Goose was prominently featured on the first page, done two different ways.

The goose is not cheap, either: For $68.88 it can be cooked according to Plan A (with potato, corn, and mung-bean vermicelli), or Plan B (with pickled cabbage and vermicelli). When I asked the server which one we should pick, she said that most diners selected Plan A, and indeed I saw the metal vessel on a wood stand in which it is served on several tables around me.

The dish is almost Dickensian — but then Dongbei, part of China’s Rust Belt, was one of the first regions to be industrialized — and has a menu that nods to European influences. I had gathered a party of five to do the dish justice, and when it arrived there were oohs and aahs around the table. Big chunks of meat and skin that looked something like beef bobbed in a brown gravy with corn and potatoes that suggested long stewing.

On top, slightly sweet breads (like wheat pitas) sheltered broad and translucent mung bean noodles underneath. The goose was deliciously tender, falling off its bones, and easy to mistake for stewed beef.

But where was the head promised in the photo? We ate our way around the metal tureen, probing its depths as we dredged up meat, corn, potatoes, and noodles. Finally, as we reached the bottom, not knowing what to do with the gallons of gravy still sloshing around, we found it. The eyes hollow, the beak sharp, there wasn’t much meat on the skull, almost too little to bother with, given the hearty chunks we’d been consuming.

There was not much left to take home of the dish that day, but in the future, we wanted to try Plan B, which pairs the goose with shredded and fermented cabbage. We spotted a serving as we left the restaurant, and the cabbage looked a hell of a lot like sauerkraut.