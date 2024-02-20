‘Kiss the Chef’ for $1,000: What We Know About Frog Club So Far

Frog Club is sure to be one of this year’s most hotly debated restaurants. The West Village newcomer, run by the controversial founder of Horses in Los Angeles, opened on February 14 in the building that used to be home to Chumley’s, a historic pub that first opened in 1922. Reservations are made by email, not Resy, and photographs aren’t allowed inside. To enter, you have to cover the front and back cameras of your phone with stickers. Here’s what else we know after the first week of service.

The restaurant serves twists on retro American food, like spinach souffle, a green bloody mary, and a hamburger on an English muffin with sidewinder fries. Also on the menu: an option to “kiss the chef” for $1,000, which a male diner purchased on opening night. The 68-seat restaurant is decorated from back to front with painted murals of frogs, and the ceiling is covered in plates with — yup! — more frogs. Found NY, a newsletter, compared the vibe to the children’s book Frog and Toad “on a heroic dose of LSD.”

The restaurant closures keep coming

Over the weekend, several more restaurants announced upcoming closures. Flip Sigi, known for its breakfast burrito, is shutting down in March after eight years in the West Village. “Providing a place for cheap eats ... is becoming more and more difficult,” the owners said on Instagram. In the East Village, the American restaurant Sidney’s Five is also shutting down. The owners announced the news on Instagram: “After nearly 3 years ... our chapter in the East Village is coming to a close.” The last day is February 23.

Bronson’s Burgers, run by the owners of Wayla and Kimika, has closed, too. “We are no longer in service,” the business said on Instagram. “The world was chaotic and it still is.” The restaurant opened in Nolita in July 2021. On the Upper East Side, the last day at Gray Hawk Grill will be February 24. Owner Steve Millan, an industry veteran, announced the news on Instagram. He signed his lease a month before the pandemic shutdown; the restaurant opened in November 2020.