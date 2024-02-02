Han Dynasty Is Opening a New Location

Han Dynasty, an East Village Chinese restaurant known for its dan dan noodles, is opening its first location in Queens. The restaurant first opened in New York back in 2013, before expanding to the Upper West Side and Downtown Brooklyn inside of the Dekalb Market. A Long Island City location is set to open on February 9, at 4504 Pearson Street, at Jackson Avenue, in Queens. The restaurant also has several locations throughout Pennsylvania, where it first debuted back in 2007.

A Barcelona World’s 50 Best Bar is opening in NYC

Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy, owners of the Barcelona World’s 50 Best Bar Two Schmucks, are opening a New York outpost. It’s heading for town this fall at 97 First Avenue, near East Sixth Street, in the East Village. Ahead of opening the duo are hosting pop-ups starting February 8 on Thursdays and Fridays for eight weeks, at Back Bar inside of the Kimpton Hotel Eventi. It’s part of a larger series the hotel is putting on, bringing in top bartenders. Starting February 6, it’s rolling out a “luminary series,” with folks like Meaghan Dorman, a bartender partner behind Raines Law Room and Dear Irving, followed by Dale DeGroff, who the New York Times called, “one of the world’s foremost cocktail experts,” on February 27. — Melissa McCart, editor

An alcohol-free bar is opening in the East Village

Rodrigo Nogueira, who worked at Manhattan restaurants Burke and Wills and Blacktail is opening No More Café. Inspired by the cafes of Paris and his “personal journey towards a sober lifestyle,” the new spot will serve alcohol-free cocktails and small plates. It’s opening in the East Village later this year at 352 E. 13th Street, near First Avenue. No More Café reflects an increasing trend over the past five years, that hopes to create third spaces for people looking to lessen their drinking, with cocktails that are just as mature in flavor, sans booze.

A Washington Heights vegan spot pivots

Blenlly Mena and Javier Saba opened Next Stop Vegan in Washington Heights in 2021, before adding on a now-closed Bronx location and an outpost in Downtown Brooklyn. Now the duo has pivoted their original upper Manhattan storefront to be called Vegan Quick Bites, a more fast-casual set-up, which opens today 1636 St. Nicholas Avenue, at West 192nd Street. In 2023, Hell Gate reviewed the Downtown Brooklyn location, calling it a “counter-service charmer” serving vegan interpretations of a Dominican sandwich.