Los Angeles Restaurant Chain Shutters Seven New York Locations

In this weekly column, Eater documents the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com.

February 2

Astoria: Jujube Tree, a nine-year-old vegan restaurant, closed at the end of January. The restaurant specialized in vegan Chinese takeout dishes, like General Tso’s soy protein. 35-02 30th Avenue, at 35th Street

Bed-Stuy: Queer cocktail bar Oddly Enough closed for good this week. Owners Laura Poladsky and Caitlin Frame announced that the bar would be shutting down in January. “We have seen the full spectrum of holding space for a community that doesn’t have a lot of space,” they said on Instagram. The Bed-Stuy bar, which describes itself as a “queer space for all,” opened in 2022. That year, several of its workers filed for a union election that never materialized. The last day was January 27. 397 Tompkins Avenue, at Jefferson Avenue

Bushwick: High Low Beverage Company, a Vietnamese cafe and bar, also closed this week. Owners Shriver Tran and Jaime Hodgkin announced the news on Instagram last month: “The hospitality industry is an extremely difficult business even in the best of times,” the post states. “The obstacles we continue to face have become insurmountable.” The owners met while working at Stumptown Coffee. They opened High Low in 2020 with pandan doughnuts and Vietnamese iced coffees, but the menu grew to include banh mi and bowls of bún bò huế chay. It closed on January 31. 295 Wyckoff Avenue, near Linden Street

Bushwick: Paradise Taco, an eight-month-old restaurant, closed in January. The business did not provide a reason for the closure. “Small businesses struggle every day to keep open,” the owners said in a post on Instagram. “We are a dying breed.” The restaurant was known for its vegan breakfast burritos and Crunchwrap Supremes. 820 Hart Street, near Knickerbocker Avenue

East Village: Los Angeles lunch chain Everytable couldn’t make it work in New York. The California-based company, known for its sliding scale prices, has closed all seven of its restaurants in the city; founder Sam Polk is scaling back operations to focus on the 38 stores it has in California. Polk, a former hedge fund manager turned restaurateur, started Everytable in 2016; its food prices are determined by the median household income around each location. It came to Manhattan in 2022. 229 Avenue B, near East 14th Street

Lower East Side: Ukrainian diner Veselka has closed its food stand at the Market Line food hall. “We have made the decision to close our outpost at the Market Line as we turn our attention to our new restaurant in Williamsburg,” owner Jason Birchard said in an email. The diner was one of the food hall’s first tenants when it opened in 2019. 115 Delancey Street, at Essex Street

West Village: Japanese shaved ice shop Cloud 917 was only open for a few months. The small cafe opened last August serving kakigori topped with black sesame, ube cream, and kiwi puree. The business is being replaced by a gelato shop from Sofia’s, which opened in Little Italy during the pandemic. 496 Hudson Street, near Christopher Street

Williamsburg: The Breakers won’t be reopening on Meeker Avenue. The retro cocktail bar has been marked on Google as temporarily closed. Owner Dave Rosen, who also runs the Woods, tells Greenpointers the closure is permanent. The ’80s-themed cocktail bar opened at this address in 2018. The interior was decked out in neon signs, skateboards, and surfboards. 307 Meeker Avenue, at Frost Street