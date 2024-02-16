Better late than never, food influencers just found out about Golden Diner. The popular Manhattan restaurant has been known for its breakfast burritos and honey butter pancakes since 2019. But like the songs “Running Up That Hill” and “Murder on the Dancefloor,” it was recently discovered by young influencers. “I bet you’ve never eaten at a diner like this,” says the creator of one video. Are you sure about that? Owner Sam Yoo said in an email that he first noticed an uptick in sales last summer. “It’s been crazy,” he said. “We’ve had up to two-hour waits on Monday afternoons.” Videos tagging Golden Diner now have over five million views on TikTok.

Takeout cocktails could become permanent

Remember takeout cocktails? The popular pandemic program is on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s list of budget priorities going into 2025. On Thursday, the Democratic governor proposed a permanent extension to the state’s takeout alcohol program, which is set to expire in April 2025, as part of her $233 budget proposal, Gothamist reports. If the proposal goes through, New York would become the 21st state to permanently allow bars to sell takeout cocktails.

A popular dog cafe is shutting down

Boris & Horton, a pair of cafes where New Yorkers can eat with their dogs, is shutting down on February 26. “While we’re busy a lot of the time, there’s a lot of times where we’re just too slow,” owner Logan Mikhly told Time Out. “Our average ticket doesn’t meet our needs.” As a dog-friendly business, the shops are also subject to additional regulations, such as only using disposable plates. Boris & Horton opened in the East Village in 2018, claiming to be the first dog-friendly cafe approved by the New York Department of Health. It expanded with a second cafe in Williamsburg last year.