5 Things to Know About Kernel, the New Restaurant From the Founder of Chipotle

When Chipotle Mexican Grill first opened in Denver in 1993, it was unusual in that, unlike legacy fast-food chains, it looked like real food you’d cook at home. But unlike at home, you could have an order customized and watch a staffer assemble it: It was called the anti-McDonald’s, and spun off imitators around the country.

Now, Chipotle founder, Steve Ells, wants to upend fast food again with Kernel. The new fast food chain opened its first location on February 12 at 315 Park Avenue South, near East 24th Street. A second location is coming later this year in Noho, followed by ten or more around the country in the next two years, thanks to $36 million in fundraising from investors.

What’s so unusual about Kernel? It shaves down the number of workers per shop to three instead of, say, 10. It features a robot arm that prepares up to 1000 individual items a day. And it blows past current notions of hospitality with the shop’s method of ordering and pick up. Read on for more of what you should know about the new vegan restaurant, Kernel, in its very early stages of what Ells is hoping will inspire another fast-food revolution.

The vegan menu is designed by an Eleven Madison Park alum

Ells isn’t a vegan himself, but like most Americans, he’s eating less meat. Count the place in the category of health-conscious fast food, for prices that undercut competitors by a few bucks by cutting out labor costs.

The menu is designed by Andrew Black, a former chef from Eleven Madison Park, with items such as the veggie burger made with legumes, grains, and veggies ($7) and a bun that’s like brioche. There’s a wheat-and-soy “chicken” sandwich ($9) that speaks to the zeitgeist. A zesty Kernel salad features chicories and lentils ($10), while a romaine and kale Caesar tastes savory thanks to sunflower seeds instead of anchovies ($10). For either, it’s $4 to add “chicken.” Think of the sides ($4) as add-ons for the salads, too, whether it’s the crunchy cucumbers, marinated beets, roasted carrots, or crispy potatoes. Don’t skip the (dark) chocolate chunk or oatmeal raisin walnut cookies. Made with olive oil instead of butter and textured with milled wheatberries, they’re finished with a hint of salt.

You can’t order in person

Ordering is online only, so you should probably download the app if you want to get food from here. That human greeter at the door? They’re going to direct you to a QR code. But don’t expect always to get your food shortly after ordering online. Kernel will tell you what time to pick it up. In short, to get food from Kernel, you may have to plan ahead (though the past couple of days estimated relatively quick, 20 minute turnaround times). Some advice: Log into the app early to get your order in or prepare to jockey for a time slot like trying to get a pie from Chrissy’s Pizza.

There’s nowhere to sit

Kernel feels like an Amazon pick-up spot, with cubbies stacked in the center for holding bags of food. Want to eat inside? There’s a standing counter that frames the room.

The robot arm is cool and a bit terrifying

Past the cubbies, a worker checks a giant screen, followed by a robot arm toasting buns and cooking food, part of an operating system that includes conveyor belts and ovens. It’s fascinating and cool and a bit terrifying as it stokes a fear of our workerless future. And yet, “everyone is having trouble hiring workers,” says Ells, particularly in the restaurant industry. Going forward the robot arm can also be licensed out for other restaurants — so perhaps plan on seeing it in more than just Kernels in the future. Another thing: A Kernel kitchen uses less energy than a traditional restaurant kitchen with gas and a hood, running in a small space on standard 200 amp electric.

Workers get $25 an hour, plus benefits, and paid vacation

Beyond the three in-store workers, 10 employees work in a commissary kitchen prepping food before a staffer loads it on a bike trailer, which is pedaled over every hour. Staff get paid $25, a few dollars more than their NYC fast-food peers, plus health care, dental, and vision; two weeks of vacation; and soon, stock options.

Kernel is open between 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for now, with extended hours to come. There’s no option for delivery yet.