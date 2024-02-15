 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’Antico Vinaio Is Opening Three More Locations

Plus, a nightclub from Paris opens by Columbus Circle — and more intel

by Luke Fortney
Three heaping focaccia sandwiches stacked on red and white wax paper.
All’Antico Vinaio is opening three more sandwich shops this year.
All’Antico Vinaio

All’Antico Vinaio, the famous sandwich shop from Florence, Italy, is opening three more locations in Manhattan. The company, which opened here in 2021, is next headed to the West Village, at 89 Seventh Avenue South, near Barrow Street, on March 2, according to a company spokesperson. It’s located about six blocks from another outpost at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street. Later this year, the business will open two more locations: one in the food court at Brookfield Place this spring, and another in Flatiron, at 1123 Broadway, near West 25th Street, this summer. The original All’Antico Vinaio opened in Florence in 1989. It now has locations in Midtown, the West Village, and the Upper East Side.

A famed Paris club opens in Manhattan

In Paris, Silencio has attracted celebrities and art types since opening on rue Montmartre in 2011 with involvement from filmmaker, David Lynch. It has since expanded with a second nightclub in Paris and one in Ibiza. Columbus Circle is next up. The club (303 W. 57th Street, near Eighth Avenue) opened earlier this month, with an invite-only party involving Swizz Beats and Alicia Keyes. This week, it opens to the public, with DJ performances from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The 300-person space has velvet wallpaper and gold benches.

City officials name ‘best bagel in Queens’

The Queens Chamber of Commerce concluded its search for the best bagel in the borough this week. The winner: Middle Village Bagels, at 79-16 Eliot Avenue, near 80th Street. City officials received 55 nominations and more than 3,000 votes between January 29 to February 7, when the contest was conducted. Frank Barbone and Joseph LaRosa, the owners of Middle Village Bagels, accepted the award on February 9.

Eli Zabar strikes again

Last year, Upper East Side market Eli’s Essentials made headlines for selling a $29 ham and cheese sandwich with no sides. The market is back in the news this week, after a customer photographed an aluminum takeout container with six drums, a side of dressing, and a few sticks of celery. Price: $39 before tax.

