Legendary Chef David Bouley Has Died at 70

David Bouley, the legendary chef who indelibly shaped New York fine dining, has died at the age of 70 at his home in Kent, Connecticut, the New York Times first reported.

Bouley’s wife, Nicole Bartelme, confirmed to the Times that the cause of death was a heart attack.

New York’s restaurant community has been commemorating his life since the news broke on Tuesday. “He was the one who welcomed me to New York for the very first time, cooked me a fantastic brunch, and convinced me to move to NYC,” chef Daniel Boulud wrote on Instagram. “He was a genius and we are so lucky to have him as part of the New York legacy of chefs.”

Bouley is a giant of New York dining, having directed French nouvelle cuisine toward a new direction for American fine dining; he also helped paved the way for the farm-to-table movement. The first of his ground-breaking restaurants was Montrachet in 1985 in Tribeca, which earned three stars from the New York Times. Of the restaurant, Amanda Hesser said, nearly 20 years later, “Montrachet wasn’t just stylish, it was serious with a capital S.”

Montrachet was followed by Bouley, which ran from the late 1980s to 2017 in several locations (including a stint as Bouley Bakery), earning Best Restaurant and Best Chef awards from James Beard Foundation. In its three-star re-review in 2016, the Times’s Pete Wells wrote, “This is a restaurant for romantics and sensualists, just the place to take my friend who collects Victorian jewelry and mounted butterflies, the one who will smile when she sees the Chartreuse prominently shelved with the other after-dinner drinks.”

Bouley’s embrace of Japanese cooking led to his transforming his restaurant, Danube, into Brushstroke in 2011, in partnership with the Osaka’s Tsuji Culinary Institute in Tribeca, which was later Ichimura, led by Eiji Ichimura.

Then in 2017, Bouley at Home opened in Flatiron, his tasting menu restaurant that focused as much on health and nutrition. Heath and nutrition interests were articulated in his side projects like “The Chef and The Doctor” series on YouTube starting in 2013.

He is the only American-born chef to receive a review from every restaurant critic for The Times since 1985, the Times reported.

Bouley was renowned for his mentorship: Chefs from the Bouley kitchen have gone on to open Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Dan Barber), Le Bernardin (Eric Ripert), Annisa (Anita Lo), Milk Bar (Christina Tosi), and more. He has also inspired a new generation of chefs. “I moved to New York to be around chefs like Bouley who have shaped dining in America,” says chef Nick Curtola of Brooklyn’s the Four Horsemen. He relayed a recent visit from Bouley to his restaurant when they sat down to talk about ingredients. “I have always been a huge admirer of what he did and his importance for the city.”

Bouley was born in 1953 in Storrs, Connecticut; he said on his website his grandparents farm and his French heritage helped shape his appreciation for fine ingredients and cooking. After studying at the Sorbonne in Paris, he worked with some of Europe’s most famous chefs, including Paul Bocuse, Joel Robuchon, Gaston Lenôtre, and Frédy Giradet. He returned to work in New York restaurants such as Le Cirque, Le Périgord, and La Côte Basque before opening his restaurants.

He is survived by his wife, his five siblings, and many nieces and nephews.