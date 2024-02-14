West Village bakery the Doughnut Project is shutting down later this month. Owner Leslie Polizzotto announced the news in January. “This decision was made after considering many factors including the approaching end of our lease,” she said in an email. Polizzotto opened the doughnut shop at 10 Morton Street, near Bleecker Street, in 2015. Its big, chewy doughnuts with flavors like black pepper and everything seasoning drew fans beyond the Village. The shop sold its doughnuts nationwide on Goldbelly, and the recipes will soon be available in a cookbook, Polizzotto says. The last day is February 25.

Smoking could be banned from outdoor dining

City officials want to ban smoking and vaping at restaurants that offer outdoor dining. On Monday, the New York City Department of Health proposed an amendment to its current rules on smoking that would “no longer allow smoking of tobacco and electronic cigarettes in outdoor dining areas.” Under current law, New Yorkers can smoke in outdoor setups, so long as they abide by certain guidelines: They can’t have a roof and must have signage dedicating the area as a “smoking area.” New Yorkers can share their thoughts on the proposal at a public hearing from 10 a.m. to noon on March 14.

Delivery fried chicken from Marcus Samuelsson

Fried chicken has always been a draw at Red Rooster, the 13-year-old Harlem restaurant run by Chopped star, Marcus Samuelsson. A version of that dish engineered for takeout and delivery is available from 10 Wonder kitchens in New York and New Jersey starting this week. The menu has spicy fried chicken sandwiches and chicken and waffles. Wonder, a restaurant start-up, is run by Marc Lore, the founder of jet.com. The company works with several high-profile chefs, including Bobby Flay and José Andrés.