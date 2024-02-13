Cronut Creator Dominique Ansel Is Opening Another Manhattan Bakery

Dominique Ansel is opening a third bakery in Manhattan. The French pastry chef, famous for inventing the cronut in 2013, has signed a 15-year lease near Union Square at 64 University Place, between East 10th and 11th streets. The new bakery is located on the ground level of an 11-floor luxury apartment complex. Eater has contacted Dominique Ansel Bakery for more.

A famed comedy club opens in Brooklyn

Chicago-based comedy club Second City, which launched the careers of Bill Murray, Tina Fey, and others, opened last night in Williamsburg at 64 N. Ninth Street, near Wythe Avenue. The two-floor venue has two theaters, a training center for upcoming comedians, and a restaurant and bar called the Bentwood, from a Chicago-based restaurant group. The menu has burgers with all kinds of toppings, like brie and potato chips, plus Chicago dogs and Italian beef. Opening hours for the restaurant are 3:30 p.m. to midnight, Sunday to Thursday, and 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday to Saturday.

Eric Adams's birthday spot is shutting down

Con Sofrito, a Bronx restaurant where Mayor Eric Adams celebrated his birthday last year, is shutting down after a bitter lawsuit with its landlord. In recent months, the restaurant has been slapped with a range of safety violations over a “party room” it built in its parking lot without proper permits. The landlord, 1315 Commerce LLC, sued owner Richard Caban, the brother of NYPD Commissioner, Edward Caban. Court papers show that Caban has agreed to pay a $14,000 settlement and close Con Sofrito by August 31.

A hot chocolate shop hits the road

Owner Maury Rubin, the owner of the iconic City Bakery, which closed in 2019, has been selling “one hot chocolate every two minutes for two months,” when he started popping up at an Urbanspace food hall. In February, Rubin is taking the business on the road. He’s popping up at Loring Place in the West Village this weekend, February 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following weekend, February 23 through 25, he’s selling hot chocolate at Magnolia Bakery on the Upper West Side.