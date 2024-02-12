Brooklyn’s Popular Win Son Bakery Plans Manhattan Location

Win Son Bakery is more popular than ever: The Taiwanese American restaurant opened in 2019, but its most dedicated fans learned about it last year, after it appeared in a series of videos online. Months later, the business is still seeing record sales, says owner Trigg Brown. At a community board meeting in the East Village this evening, Brown will make the case for a second location of Win Son Bakery and attempt to secure a liquor license at 23 Second Avenue, between First and Second streets. The proposed hours are 9 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, according to EV Grieve.

Supersized wontons, sold at a new shop

For years, Maxi’s Noodle has been the place to get supersized wontons in Flushing, Queens. The business started as a pop-up before the pandemic. Now, it has a small restaurant, and another one on the way. Owner Maxi Lau is opening a second noodle shop this month at 59-20 Main Street, at 60th Avenue, in Flushing. The cash-only business will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, although it opens at 1 o’clock on the day of the grand opening, February 21.

There’s a promising new pizzeria in Brooklyn

A promising pizzeria recently set up shop in Downtown Brooklyn. Bad Cholesterol, a pop-up, is selling pies from a Nimbus kitchen at 383 Bridge Street, near Willoughby Street. The specialty is Neapolitan pies with all sorts of toppings, like Calabrian chile and pistachio. One version, inspired by cacio e pepe, has bechamel sauce. Owner Chris Milazzo offers takeout and delivery through the usual apps. The pies can also be ordered from the Cobble Hill location of Talea Beer Co.

Hot dogs meet chaat in Manhattan

Over the years, hot dogs have been served with everything from Chinese chile crisp to Thai giardiniera. What about crunchy puffed rice and tamarind chutney? That’s one way they’re prepared at Chaat Dog, a pop-up run by Pervaiz Shallwani, a writer. You’ll next find him at the wine bar &Holiday (67 Gansevoort Street, near Washington Street), where he’s selling andouille sausages with corn and poblano chaat. Thursday, February 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. [Editor’s note: The date has been updated due to Tuesday’s potential snow.]