A New Bakery From the Nura Team Is Coming to Greenpoint

Plus, Natasha Pickowicz is making desserts at Bonnie’s for Valentine’s Day — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
The exterior of 120 Norman Avenue when it was Whoops! bakeshop. Now, the address is in the hands of Pan Pan Vino Vino.
Google Maps

The team behind Nura, a Greenpoint restaurant, is opening a bakery by day, wine bar by night nearby. Called Pan Pan Vino Vino, it’s set to open this spring at 120 Norman Avenue, at Eckford Street, in the former home of macaron shop Woops! At Nura, pastry chef Sam Short has come to be known for its top-notch bread baskets. She will lead the Pan Pan Vino Vino’s bakery side, making items with an Eastern European influence. Mackenzie Gassett, who spreadheads the wine program at Nura, will handle leading the bakery’s nighttime operations, where small plates will also be available. Michelle Lobo and Scott Hawley opened Nura, a plant-filled oasis in a converted auto body shop in 2021 — their second project, following Otis, a laidback Bushwick industry favorite.

Natasha Pickowicz is hosting a pop-up at Bonnie’s

Pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz will prepare a special Valentine’s Day desserts menu at Brooklyn Cantonese American restaurant Bonnie’s. Think: “Fancy shareable desserts with gooey secret surprises like passion fruit layer cake, black sesame lava cake, baijiu cherries jubilee cheesecake,” says Pickowicz. Reservations dropped today, February 1 at 10 a.m.

A new Vietnamese coffee shop

Kinhfolk will open later this year, at 710 Metropolitan Avenue, near Graham Avenue at the Umbrella Factory, a converted residential building in Williamsburg. The new Vietnamese coffee shop comes from Linh Nguyen, a first-time cafe operator, who previously worked in the corporate world for Yelp and T-Mobile. Nguyen spent an early childhood in Hanoi, and hopes to bring the spirit of its cafe culture to Brooklyn with Vietnamese specialties that go beyond just espresso-based drinks.

This worker-owned cafe is expanding

Banter, an all-day cafe with two locations, has expanded with a third outpost opening today, at 201 E. 31st Street, at Third Avenue, in Murray Hill. Banter’s locations are worker-owner operated; they were acquired by Teamshares, which aids small businesses with owners looking to retire and converts them to employee-owned. As of January 2023, Banter was Teamshares’ first restaurant in NYC it worked with, but it had also helped restaurants pivot to worker-owner models in the tri-state area, such as Mario’s in Maywood, and Coppola’s, in New Providence, both in New Jersey.

