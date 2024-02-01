The new year means a flurry of openings. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in February 2024. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

February 1

Bed-Stuy: Thai American pop-up-turned restaurant Little Grenjai briefly opened last fall, but then had to close while awaiting gas to be turned on. As of January 26, the lights are back on and owners Trevor Lombaer and Sutathip Aiemsaard are cooking their full menu, which includes Thai smash burgers. 477 Gates Avenue, near Marcy Avenue

East Village: The new cocktail bar the Last Resort is now open in the East Village. 432 E. 13th Street, near Avenue A

East Village: Fungi has been the focus at &Beer, a small, 14-seat vegan restaurant known for serving mushrooms every which way. It started as a pop-up but owner Ravi Derossi has decided to rename it Third Kingdom, and move the business next door. The new restaurant will have 50 seats, a large list of craft beers, and more mushrooms on the menu. It opened on February 1. 23 E. Seventh Street, between Second and Third avenues

East Village: Sub-concepts inside restaurants have increasingly become a thing in New York. The latest is at Nudibranch, an East Village restaurant from Momofuku alums. The 14-seat back area, which debuted on January 26, is now called Tin Parlour, keeping en vogue with its menu of tinned fish, cured meats, and vermouth. 125 First Avenue, near St. Mark’s Place

Flushing: Mushroom Hotpot, specializing in — you guessed it — fungi opened just before the new year. Grub Street recommends the “killer stir-fry of deer horn mushrooms and biting green chile.” 36-35 Main Street, near Northern Boulevard

Financial District: A new cafe, Simpl Coffee, opened in Lower Manhattan, according to the Downtown Alliance. 59 Nassau Street, near Maiden Lane

Midtown West: Bar Mexicana, a new Mexican restaurant from the Mermaid Inn team, opened in January. It features a seafood-heavy Mexican menu filled with shrimp cocktails, tuna tostada, and shrimp fajitas. Chicken and beef also make an appearance. 127A W. 43rd Street, near Sixth Avenue

Midtown West: Class on 38th opened in January, serving a Japanese menu with dishes like monkfish with matcha and mayo, egg custard and snow crab, plus pork belly and shiitake. 55 W. 38th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Midtown West: The team behind Pecora Bianca and Upside Pizza have opened a fast-casual pita spot called Gal-Gal. 270 W. 39th Street, at Eighth Avenue

Murray Hill: Banter, an all-day cafe with two locations and a worker-owner model, has expanded with a third outpost opening in Murray Hill. 201 E. 31st Street, at Third Avenue

Noho: Angelina Jolie has opened a Noho cafe inside her new arts space Atelier Jolie. It’s a collaboration with EatOffBeat, a food organization with a Chelsea Market outpost, that hires refugees. It features a menu specific to this location, that serves Turkish coffee and Moroccan tea, as well “as light bites and freshly baked goods by our Chefs who currently hail from Syria, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and Senegal,” says a spokesperson. 57 Great Jones Street, near the Bowery

Nolita: Cloudy Donut Co., a Black-owned vegan donut shop, has opened its second New York location serving 44 flavors. The brand first began in Baltimore in 2020, where it has two locations, before opening in Brooklyn Heights in 2022. 209 Mott Street, at Spring Street

Park Slope: A sports bar serving Ecuadorian specialties opened in Brooklyn just before the start of 2024 called Chuzo Culture. 412 Fifth Avenue, at Seventh Street

West Village: Sanuki Udon, a build-your-own udon spot, landed by NYU in January. Eater critic Robert Sietsema recently stopped by for a first look. 31 W. Fourth Street, at Greene Street