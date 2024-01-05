A Brooklyn Diner Shuts Down And Two More Restaurant Closures

In this weekly column, Eater documents the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com.

January 18

Bushwick: In December, 99 Scott, a studio and event space that occasionally hosts restaurants, turned into an ice skating rink with a 60-seat restaurant, called Chalet. The pop-up has since closed. 99 Scott Avenue, near Randolph Street

Clinton Hill: Lulu & Po, a Brooklyn diner known for its pancakes, closed at the end of the year. “The amount of business I need to make it profitable just isn’t there,” says owner Matthew Hamilton. He was planning to close this spring but moved up the date after his business partner, Gemma Redwood, offered to take over. She’s opening a new restaurant in the space called Bittersweet Breakfast that will continue to serve Lulu & Po’s popular pancakes. Hamilton and Redwood opened Rosalu, a modern diner, at this address in 2019. It changed its name to Lulu & Po a year ago. 274 Hall Street, near Dekalb Avenue

Ditmas Park: King Mother, a wine bar that opened four months before the pandemic, is now closed. Owners Erika Lesser and Katie Richey announced the news on Instagram: “We are completing this project because it’s the right thing to do right now.” The bar was known for its thoughtful wines with lighthearted descriptions, like “primo celebration fuel” and “good pink stuff.” It was subject of a 2021 article in the New Yorker, which praised its “dope-ass vibes.” 1205 Courtelyou Road, at Westminster Road

Update: January 19, 2023, 12:37 p.m.: This article was updated with additional information from Matthew Hamilton.

January 12

Battery Park: Past the pastries, seafood, and raw meats in the Le District food court, a small, 28-seat restaurant held a Michelin star for years. L’Appart, the French fine dining restaurant, announced that it has closed to become into a private events space. “We understand that change can be bittersweet, but we are enthusiastic about this new chapter,” an announcement on its website reads. Tribeca Citizen first reported news of the change. 225 Liberty Street, near West Street

Bayside: Nonna’s 1977, a pizzeria whose original location opened on the Lower East Side in the ’70s, has shuttered its location in eastern Queens. Owner Leon Leandrou confirmed the closure on Instagram. The business has a second pizza shop in Astoria. 39-26 Bell Boulevard, between 39th and 41st avenues

Bayside: Bbang Lab, a home for experimental desserts in eastern Queens, has closed its only location. The small shop announced the news on Instagram at the end of the year. It was known for its egg tarts and other baked goods made with Korean flavors. 214-18 41st Avenue, near Bell Boulevard

Bed-Stuy: Three Maples, the continuation of a stand at the Berg’n food hall, closed at the start of the year. The bar’s owners, Maria Dela Cruz, Matthew Lief, and Michael Felix, announced the news on Instagram in early January: “With our one-year anniversary coming up we’ve made the difficult decision to close.” The restaurant was best known for its thick slices of maple bacon. 1452 Fulton Street, near Tompkins Avenue

Bushwick: Vegan restaurant Hartbreakers closed over the weekend. The five-year-old restaurant cited “tough, weird” times in a post online: “Make sure and support all of your favorite vegan restaurants and small businesses going forward.” The restaurant was known for its large fried “chicken” sandwiches and housemade seitan. The last day was January 7. 313 Knickerbocker Avenue, at Hart Street

Financial District: Stone Street’s decade-old cocktail bar Underdog went at the start of the year. The bar announced the news on Instagram. 55 Stone Street, near Pearl Street

Greenpoint: The Springs, a five-year-old bar known for its holiday decor, is closed. Owner Anthony Serignese opened on the corner of Franklin and Green streets in 2018. The name was a nod to Palm Springs, as was the design and wide-open backyard, whose fountain was filled with inflatable flamingos. The closure, announced on the bar’s website, was first reported by Greenpointers. 224 Franklin Street, at Green Street

Greenwich Village: Wicked Jane, one of the few fine dining restaurants to open in the first year of the pandemic, is closed. Zod Arifai, a New Jersey chef, was behind the restaurant. He opened on a stretch of Greenwich Street with lots of restaurants. “People have really missed fine dining,” he said a week after opening in July 2020. “There’s still a place for it in this city, at least I hope so.” When the restaurant opened, it served a two-hour tasting menu on outdoor tables with elaborate dishes like foie gras cannoli. Arifai later scrapped those plans: “No one wants to eat a four-course dinner in this heat,” he said. The chef was behind several popular New Jersey restaurants, including Blu, Next Door, and the Duke and Elephant, all now closed. 15 West 8th Street, between Fifth Avenue and MacDougal Street

Lower East Side: Puerto Rican food stall Que Chevere has closed in the Market Line food hall after five years. The restaurant has another location in the Financial District. 115 Delancey Street, at Essex Street

West Village: Hao Noodle and Tea, a Chinese chain that’s anchored Sixth Avenue for years, shut down in November. The restaurant announced the news in a note on the front door. New York Magazine called Hao Noodle “a greatest-hits tour of the street stalls of China’s famous night markets” due to its wide variety of noodles and stews. The restaurant has another location in Chelsea. 401 Sixth Avenue, near West Eighth Street

Williamsburg: New American restaurant Cafe Rosarito is out in north Brooklyn. The restaurant, which operated under the name Rosarito Fish Shack until last year, announced on Thursday that it was permanently closed. Greenpointers first reported news of the closure. 168 Wythe Avenue, at North Seventh Street

January 5

Astoria: Foodstruck, the permanent location of a popular late-night takeout business, has closed after opening at this address last fall. Owner Ravi Thapa has turned the business into a Filipino and Nepalese restaurant called Ramro, which opened in December. He and his partner, Raymund Embarquez, have experience working in some of the city’s top-rated restaurants, including Momofuku Ko, Jua, and Oxalis. 3093 38th Street, near 31st Avenue

Bayside: Constantine’s Delicatessen, a 92-year-old deli in Queens, closed at the end of the year. Michael Di Marco, one of its owners, says the deli hasn’t broken even in years due to the rising cost of food and other supplies. 205-10 48th Avenue, between 205th and 206th streets

Brooklyn Heights: The Fifty Henry wine bar closed things out with a party on New Year’s Eve. The bar, which has been open since 2009, is changing things up with a new menu and name following a renovation to the space. 50 Henry Street, at Cranberry Street

Bushwick: The Bushwick location of vegan restaurant Cafe Moca has closed after three years. 108 Central Avenue, near Troutman Street

Bushwick: French bistro Le Garage has closed after eight years. Catherine Allswang, behind several restaurants in Paris and San Francisco, opened this charming bistro with her daughter, Rachel Allswang, in 2015. 157 Suydam Street, near Central Avenue

Chelsea: Longtime desserts shop City Cakes is closed. The bakery, known for its custom cakes and half-pound cookies, opened in 2007. 155 W 18th Street, near Seventh Avenue

Crown Heights: Daughter, a coffee shop and wine bar, closed at the start of the year, just shy of its third anniversary. In December, owner Adam Keita launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 to keep the business afloat. A week later, the cafe announced that it would be permanently closing: “It has become evident that even a successful campaign will not be enough to help us overcome the challenges Daughter faces.” The last day was January 1. 1090 St. John’s Place, near Kingston Avenue

Downtown Brooklyn: Mexican restaurant Las Santas closed in December. It’s been replaced by Woodland, an American restaurant with Hennessy mussels and jerk lobster mac and cheese. 572 Fulton Street, at Rockwell Place

East Village: This was another month with lots of movement in the East Village. &Beer, a restaurant that served mushrooms every which way, closed after service on New Year’s Eve. Owner Ravi DeRossi, behind several vegan businesses in the area, says a version of the restaurant will reopen next door in February under the name Third Kingdom. &Beer opened at this address in May. It was originally intended to be a three-month pop-up. 21 E. Seventh Street, between Second and Third avenues

East Village: Australian cafe All the Kings Horses, open since 2020, shut down right at the end of the year, the website EV Grieve reports. Owner Robbie Lecchino announced the closure on Instagram. 521 E. 12th Street, between Avenues A and B

East Village: The original location of Amor y Amargo, a cocktail bar that specializes in bitters and amaro, closed at the end of the year. Ravi DeRossi, who started the influential bar in 2011, closed the space to make way for a tropical-themed bar opening later this year. A newer, larger location of Amor y Amargo, on the corner of Avenue A and East 6th Street, remains open. 443 East Sixth Street Street, near Avenue A

East Village: Cagen, a sushi restaurant from Toshio Tomita, a longtime chef at Nobu, closed at the end of the year. It opened at this address in 2013. 414 E. Ninth Street, between Avenue A and First Avenue

East Village: A new hot dog shop is out on St. Marks Place after two months. Glizzy’s, a restaurant chain that sells hot dogs with toppings like chili crisp, nacho cheese, and beef chili, closed in December. Owner Johnny Huynh blamed rising restaurant costs: “Food costs are up. The minimum wage is up. If you don’t have crazy buzz from the start, it’s not going to work.” The restaurant recently closed another location in Williamsburg. 34 St. Marks Place, between Second and Third avenues

East Village: Korean restaurant the Nook has closed after a year. The business did not provide a reason for the closure; it’s marked as permanently closed on Google and Yelp. 199 Second Avenue, between East 12th and 13th streets

Flatiron: Breakfast taco company King David Tacos shut down its cart in Madison Square Park in December. Founder Liz Solomon closed the company’s cart in Madison Square Park ahead of its five-year lease. “The main reason we are closing is in anticipation of congestion pricing,” she said in an email. The cart was the taco purveyor’s last cart in Manhattan since closing in the Financial District at the start of the pandemic. The business has a flagship restaurant in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, and sells its tacos from restaurants across the city. 11 Madison Avenue, between East 23rd and 26th streets

Flushing: New Flushing Bakery, a home for egg tarts, pineapple buns, and other pastries, closed in November after three decades on Flushing’s Main Street. The owners have retired, according to posts on social media. 135-45 Roosevelt Avenue, near Main Street

Flushing: One of the city’s few restaurants specializing in food from Wuhan, China, closed in December. Da Xiong, who opened Wuhan Foodie in Downtown Flushing in 2019, shared the news in a 500-person group chat in December. 135-21 40th Road, between Main and Prince streets

Lower East Side: The Manhattan location of Milk Burger closed on December 23. The burger spot, which opened in the Bronx in 2011, became popular after Anthony Bourdain called it a “damn good burger” in the New York Times. Owner Erik Mayor said the second location “didn’t take off.” 321 E. Houston Street, between Attorney and Ridge streets

Meatpacking District: Al Coro, the two-Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant, is being overhauled by Tao Group Hospitality. As part of the revamp, the restaurant’s downstairs club, Discolo, has shut down. The last day was December 21. 85 10th Avenue, between West 15th and 16th streets

Murray Hill: Tenho Ramen, the offshoot of a ramen shop in Japan, closed on December 29 after four years. Before opening Tenho, chef Takafumi Hayashi worked at Taiho Ramen, a respected ramen shop in Kurume, Japan, that’s been open since the 1950s. He went on to open his own business, called Tenpo Ramen; Tenho, which specialized in tonkotsu ramen, was a version of that restaurant. 542 Third Avenue, at East 36th Street

Soho: Bistrot Leo, the five-year-old French restaurant inside the Sixty Soho Hotel, is now closed. Owner John McDonald says the hotel was purchased by the Standard last year and will be undergoing renovations. 60 Thompson Street, between Spring and Broome streets

Upper East Side: Three-year-old Filipino restaurant Bilao announced on Friday that it would be closed “effective immediately.” When it opened in 2020, Eater’s critic wrote that the restaurant provided “one of the best overviews” of Filipino cuisine in the city. 1437 First Avenue, near East 75th Street

Upper East Side: New York coffee chain Joe Coffee has closed on the Upper East Side after 12 years. The business shared the news in a post on Instagram: “It’s with a heavy heart we share that our lease has come to an end and we’ve closed our shop on Lexington Avenue.” 1045 Lexington Avenue, near East 75th Street

Upper West Side: Australian bakery chain Bourke Street shuttered its uptown location on December 24. The bakery, which has been open at this address since 2021, has additional outposts in Nomad, Chelsea, Nomad, and inside Grand Central Terminal. 313 Amsterdam between West 74th and 75th streets

Upper West Side: Mel’s, a beer and burger bar popular with students at Columbia University since 2010, closed on December 17. Owner Steven Kay did not provide a reason for the closure, and the restaurant did not respond to a request for comment. Mel’s has another location across town at 1450 Second Avenue, near East 76th Street. 2850 Broadway, between West 110th and 111th streets

West Village: Air’s Champagne Parlor, a six-year-old bar popular for its affordable champagnes, is closed. Owner Ariel Arce, who also runs Tokyo Record Bar downstairs, is turning the space into another listening bar with wine and cocktails, in addition to champagne. 127 MacDougal Street, near West Third Street

Williamsburg: Milu has closed after a quick run in Brooklyn. The fast-casual Chinese restaurant run by Connie Chung, an alum of Eleven Madison Park, closed its second location last month: “We never picked up so we couldn’t sustain it,” she said. Milu opened at this address at the end of June; its original location, which has been open in Flatiron since 2020, remains open. 235 Kent Avenue, between North First and Grand streets

Williamsburg: Stush, a Caribbean restaurant that opened a year ago, has closed. The corner space is available for rent online. 470 Driggs Avenue, at North Tenth Street