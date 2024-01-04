The new year means a flurry of openings. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in January 2024. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

January 18

East Village: Michael “Durgy” Durgavich, has opened Area 140, the former home of the Hard Swallow, “New York’s most resilient dive bar,” which closed in the fall after co-owner, Leroy, “Big Lee” Lloyd, died. Durgavich had been a silent partner. 140 First Avenue, between St. Marks Place and Ninth Street

East Village: Tina’s Cuban Cuisine, with several other locations in the city, opened near Union Square. 238 E. 14th Street, between Second and Third avenues

Flatiron: The team behind Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote has opened a cathedral for Korean fried chicken over at Coqodaq. 12 E. 22nd Street, near Broadway

Financial District: Kamasu by Kissaki has opened a 70-seat restaurant serving temaki, donburi, and maki rolls. It’s the third location following spots in Hudson Yards and the Time Out New York market in Brooklyn. 111 John Street, near Cliff Street

Greenpoint: The team behind Fort Greene restaurant Margot have opened a wine bar in Greenpoint called Heaven and Earth. 290 Nassau Avenue, near Hausman Street

Greenpoint: Little Armenia Cafe began as a streetside pandemic pop-up in Bed-Stuy. Now, Ararat El Rawi, born to Armenian immigrant parents, has opened a restaurant in a space that formerly housed Greenpoint Diner. The menu lists kebabs, baklava, meat pies, and more. Up until the pandemic, El Rawi was working front of house at Esca in Manhattan. 1035 Manhattan Avenue, at Freeman Street

Greenwich Village: Sip & Guzzle has opened in what had been, for decades, Cornelia Street Cafe. The two-destinations-in-one come from alums of Angel’s Share, Employees Only, and Alinea in Chicago. Sip is creative cocktails by way of Tokyo and Guzzle is a more laid-back saloon. 29 Cornelia Street, near Bleecker Street

Hell’s Kitchen: Mandy Oser, a former director of strategic partnerships at Le Bernardin, has opened a cafe called Dot’s across from her wine bar Ardesia. Expect breakfast sandwiches with sausages on poppyseed kaiser rolls, grain bowls using fonio, and sabich. 515 W. 52nd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues

Little Italy: Il Pellicano has opened, a tailored Italian American restaurant serving classic cocktails, Italian small plates, and mains in a Federal-style townhouse. The chef, Saul Medina, originally from Puebla, Mexico, has helmed a Connecticut restaurant group with locations in Greenwich and Norwalk. 149 Mulberry Street, near Grand Street

Long Island City: Red Sorghum, a new Chinese restaurant has debuted in Long Island City, Queens from the team behind Blue Willow and Ye’s Apothecary in Midtown. The menu features Hunan and Sichuan dishes. 28-03 Jackson Avenue, at 42nd Road

Lower East Side: Corima, a new restaurant from chef Fidel Cabellero, debuted on the Lower East Side focusing on the modern interpretations of Northern Mexican cuisine. There is a $98 per person tasting menu at back, while the front is a la carte. 3 Allen Street, near Canal Street

Midtown: Jeong Muk Kim — the head chef at Seoul’s Michelin-starred Myomi — has opened the 10-seat Gori, a tasting menu counter, above Anto Korean Steakhouse. 243 E. 58th Street, near Second Avenue

Middle Village: New, Queens sports bar and restaurant Bridie’s Grill opened recently according to QNS. It’s a revival of the owner’s restaurant that previously existed in Rego Park. 64-54 Dry Harbor Road, at 64th Road

Upper East Side: Angkor, one of the city’s few Cambodian restaurants, was open on the Upper East Side for years — before it closed during the pandemic. Owners Minh and Mandy Truong have returned to the same space. After the building’s previous tenant, East River Eatery, closed, the landlord contacted the Truongs to see if they would be interested in opening another restaurant. They were. Their new business is called Bayon. 408 East 64th Street, between First and York avenues

Upper East Side: Soledad, a new Mexican restaurant from Julian Medina, behind several other restaurants around New York, opened this week. 1825 Second Avenue, near East 95th Street

Upper West Side: With a handful of locations in the NY suburbs and Connecticut, the Granola Bar has opened in Manhattan, serving day-to-night comfort food offerings including smoothies, parfaits, and all-day breakfasts, to burgers and truffle mushroom pappardelle for dinner. 551 Amsterdam Avenue, near West 87th Street

West Village: Bed-Stuy bagel shop Greenberg’s has opened its first location in Manhattan. It will share an address — and kitchen — with Demo, a forthcoming restaurant and bar from a Wildair alum. The crossover of the two spaces comes from Ian Henderson-Charnow, a partner at Greenberg’s, as well as an owner of Demo. 34 Carmine Street, near Bleecker Street

Williamsburg: Mya & Brooklyn has opened as a coffee shop and bakery. The owner previously ran a coffee shop in Turkey, according to Greenpointers. There are vegan and gluten-free items available. 46 Roebling Street, at North Ninth Street

Woodside: Madame Tea House is a new Thai teahouse that serves both a la carte items and a set menu for $89 per person, according to the New York Times. 63-19 Woodside Avenue, near 63rd Street

January 11

Bed-Stuy: Regina’s Grocery, the Italian sandwich shop with locations across the city has opened its latest outpost. The space was formerly Valentine’s Pizza, which passed the baton when it closed late last year. Regina’s has sandwich shops in Nolita, the Lower East Side, the Upper East Side, and Miami. 1063 Bedford Avenue, near Lexingont Avenue

Concourse: Devoción, a coffee shop with several locations in New York, has partnered with South Bronx United, a nonprofit community organization to open a new spot. Located near Yankee Stadium, Clubhouse Café intends to help those in the 16 to 24 age bracket in the area gain job experience and mentorship through a fellowship program, intended to help them transition to college and learn about the hospitality industry. 812 River Avenue, East 157 Street

Dumbo: Longstanding Williamsburg Italian bakery Settepani Bakery, opened a located inside the Time Out Market food hall in Dumbo. 55 Water Street, near Dock Street

East Village: Chef Ruben Rodriguez, who operates several East Village spots including Kobo, Nai, and Emilia, has debuted Bad Hombre, a Mexican seafood and natural wine spot. 29 Second Avenue, at East Second Street

East Village: New fast-casual spot, Crazy Burger, featuring several styles of burgers, is now open. 193 Ave C, at East 12th Street

Greenpoint: Kelseay Dukae, born and raised in New Orleans, has relocated her pop-up Kinoko, to Greenpoint after stints at Smorgasburg. The menu combines Asian, Cajun, and Creole flavors in temaki like fried gulf shrimp temaki with a remoulade sauce and gumbo ramen. The restaurant is full-service with alcohol also available. It opened on January 5. 179 Meserole Avenue, at Newel Street

Flushing: Some months ago Flushing gained a new noodle soup spot called A Xiang Mi Xian; Grub Street recently stopped by. 41-87 Bowne Street, at Franklin Avenue

Financial District: Urbanspace food hall, which has gone through some trouble and overhauling over the last year, continues to grow. The latest is at the 15,000 square-foot Fidi, where it’s added two new vendors: Petisco Brazuca, a Brazilian street food spot, and Kati Thai, which has been at the Lexington Avenue Urbanspace and was formerly operating as a restaurant in East Village for 15 years. 100 Pearl Street, at Water Street

Hudson Square: Mishik, a new omakase, opens this week; it was designed by the same team behind Korean restaurants Kochi and Mari. The set menu is $135 per person, while a la carte is also available. 259A Hudson Street, near Dominick Street

Lower East Side: Formerly, a pop-up, Gotham Burger Social Club now has a permanent home for its smash burgers; the lines have already followed as of this week’s opening. 131 Essex Street, at Rivington Street

Lower East Side: After the Whiskey Ward called it quits in 2023, Sadie’s Ward took over. As of this month, it’s back open led by Stephanie Watkins, who was the bar manager at the former establishment, according to EV Grieve. 121 Essex Street, near Rivington Street

Midtown: Hakubai, a sleek new Japanese fine dining restaurant, debuted inside the lower level of the Kitano Hotel. 66 Park Avenue, at East 38th Street

Midtown: Point Seven, from chef Franklin Becker, opened an attached omakase counter last year. Now the team has expanded the space with a takeout area called Bento. 200 Park Avenue, at 44th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue

Midtown: On January 10, Van Leeuwen debuted its latest ice cream shop, now at the lower level concourse dining area. Grand Central, lower level

Midtown West: El Lugar Cantina has opened from the team behind the Rockaway Hotel, among other hospitality ventures. 30 W. 30th Street, at Broadway

Midtown West: Hidden Leaf Dumpling Bar opened in early January, a daytime offering led by a chef from Chinese restaurant Kings County Imperial. It can be found inside of Hidden Leaf, a restaurant and bar, attached an entertainment venue called Midnight Theatre; all three ventures are installed inside of Brookfield’s Manhattan West complex. 75 Manhattan West Plaza, near Ninth Avenue

Soho: Bibliotheque, a bookstore and wine bar and cafe has debuted after first being announced back in 2022. The owners are a celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono, with a client list that includes Marc Jacobs, alongside his son, AJ Jacono. The cafe menu includes food from Daniel Boulud’s Epicerie Boulud and wines range from $58 for a bottle to the eyepopping $13,450 for 2000 Château Pétrus, according to the New York Times. 54 Mercer Street, near Broome Street

Upper East Side: CM Chicken, a Korean fried chicken spot opened, according to East SIde Feed. 1764 First Avenue, at East 92nd Street

West Village: The team behind the formerly Michelin-starred, groundbreaking Casa Enrique in Long Island City, has opened a restaurant in Manhattan called Quique Crudo. It features mostly bar seating and more of a seafood focus than the menu in Queens. 27 Bedford Street, at Downing Street

West Village: Tokyo Record Bar, Ariel Arce’s subterranean West Village izakaya — known for letting guests pick their playlist for dinner, and giving out takeout pizza slices on their way out — has expanded. Tokyo Listening Bar, an upstairs bar lounge, has replaced what was owner’s Ariel Arce Air’s Champagne Parlor, which had been open since 2017. 127 MacDougal Street, West Third Street

Washington Heights: Fortini Pizza Romana is the combined efforts of the owner of Tarallucci e Vino restaurants alongside a chef from Rome. 1555 St. Nicholas Avenue, at West 188th Street

Williamsburg: Café Zouave is a new French bistro for East Williamsburg, according to Greenpointers. It opened last month. 759 Grand Street, near Humboldt Street

Williamsburg: Flop House Comedy is a new comedy venue with an installed bar area, according to Greenpointers. 362 Grand Street, near Marcy Avenue

January 4

Astoria: A new nightlife venue and bar with bites like pernil and mac and cheese has landed in Astoria called Boske. 2843 Steinway Street, at 30th Avenue

Astoria: Foodstruck has pivoted to Ramro, a restaurant from Ravi Thapa and Raymund Embarque, alums of Momofuku Ko, Jua, and Oxalis. Unlike the more fast-casual Foodstruck, Ramro’s dishes are the intersection of Filipino and Nepalese dishes such as pork belly with pickled turnips or tagliatelle with peanuts; the menu will change often. 3093 38th Street, at 31st Avenue

Battery Park City: Sixpoint Brewery opened a taproom inside the Lower Manhattan Brookfield Place complex on December 29. In addition to craft beer, the 7,500-square-foot bar serves cocktails, wine, and small plates. Come spring 2024, Sixpoint will also unveil a 3,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden. 200 Liberty Street, Brookfield Place

Bed-Stuy: Shipwreck Boutique, a Bed-Stuy seafood market and takeout restaurant relocated from Bedford Avenue to Nostrand Avenue at the end of 2023. Beyond two in Bed-Stuy (there’s another on Throop Avenue), the team also debuted a location in Williamsburg this fall. 348 Nostrand Avenue, at Lexington Avenue

Clinton Hill: Fort Greene neighborhood staple Evelina, around for years, has expanded with new spot Rosticceria Evelina nearby. The menu lists cuttlefish tagliatelle, Iberico ham croquettes with tomato jam, spinach lasagna with mushroom ragu, pizzas, and lamb shoulder with artichokes. 455 Myrtle Avenue, at Washington Avenue

Ditmas Park: Ayat opened another location, this time in Ditmas Park. The Palestinian restaurant first debuted in Bay Ridge in 2020, before expanding to locations all over the city, including Sunset Park and the East Village. The team also operates several locations of Al Badawi, a full-service version of their restaurant. 1616 Cortelyou Road, at East 17th Street

East Village: Known for its sandwiches, Barnyard Cheese Shop has returned, according to EV Grieve. It first opened in 2008 on Avenue C before relocating to Avenue B in 2016. In 2021, it closed down; an “express” version was piloted back in 2021, but it paused operations later that year. 168 Avenue B, between 10th Street and 11th streets

East Village: The rumors are true: Chrissy’s Pizza is no longer operating as a storefront on East Ninth Street and, at least for the time being, is taking reservations for a special late-night pie menu at the new home of Superiority Burger on Avenue A. More details are on Instagram. 119 Avenue A, at St. Mark’s Place

Koreatown: Noflex is a “media art lounge” and restaurant going in on maximalism. 286 Fifth Avenue, at West 30th Street

Kips Bay: A former Shinn East chef is at the helm of omakase Tsumo. 132 E. 28th Street, at Lexington Avenue

Long Island City: Osteria Brooklyn LIC is now open serving Italian food — pasta, pizza, and crudo — on the Long Island City waterfront. 150 50th Avenue, at Center Boulevard

Lower East Side: Ernie’s is a new wine bar that neighbors and comes from the same team as Basque restaurant Ernesto’s. The menu will be an abbreviated pintxo menu; there are several toasts such as one with anchovy and black olive tapenade toast; seared foie with warm apple; and grilled steak with leeks. 10 Montgomery Street, near East Broadway

Lower East Side: Rice to Riches has opened a second location in New York since first debuting in 2003 (with an offshoot franchise in Kuwait some years later). It serves more than 20 flavors of rice pudding with cheeky names — “Fluent in French Toast” and “Sex Drugs and Rocky Road” among them — in a futuristically designed space. But more than just being a destination for a dessert that otherwise has quite yet gotten its due citywide, the dessert spot in its early days found itself in the middle of a scandal when founder Peter Moceo Jr. was charged with allegedly “running a $22-million-a-year gambling ring in the New York area,” according to New York Times, two years after opening. 100 Rivington Street, at Ludlow Street

Park Slope: Originally housed inside of KIT in Prospect Heights, before the storefront closed in early 2022, Black Cat Wines now has its own space. The wine shop opened on December 29. 252 Fourth Avenue, near President Street

Ridgewood: Bakeri, a popular Brooklyn bakery, has opened its third location. The latest is in Ridgewood which formerly housed the neighborhood’s Miller and Makers bakery until it closed in March 2023. Bakeri, started by owner Nina Brondmo, comes from the team behind Pizzeria Panina, in Ridgewood, and Sweetwater, in Williamsburg. 818 Woodward Avenue, near Cornelia Street

Soho: Sushi Ōuji is the latest omakase — a 12-seat counter — to debut. 196 Prince Street, at Sullivan Street

Upper West Side: New restaurant Haven is serving miso matzo ball soup, panko French onion soup, Reuben flatbread, and General Tso’s “lollipops,” on the Upper West Side. 226 W. 79th Street, near Broadway

West Village: Bar Nena, a Mexico City-inspired cocktail bar has debuted beneath the team’s upstairs Jajaja location. Jajaja has several locations of its Mexican vegan restaurants throughout the city. 63 Carmine Street, at Seventh Avenue South

Williamsburg: Just before New Year’s Eve, Sushi on Jones has finally expanded to Williamsburg, five years after its announcement. To date, the restaurant has four locations total, including West Village, Lower East Side, and London’s Kings Cross. 97 N. 10th Street, at Wythe Avenue