The Meat Hook Is Opening Two New Butcher Shops

The Meat Hook — the whole-animal butcher that specializes in pasture-raised, grass-fed meats that first debuted in Williamsburg 15 years ago — is opening two more butcher shops this spring, one in Carroll Gardens, and the other in Hudson, New York.

The Carroll Gardens location hopes to fill a void for butcher shops following the closure of G. Esposito & Sons in March. A longtime customer and neighborhood resident helped owner Brent Young find the location at 301 Sackett Street, near Court Street. Young says to expect “very similar” offerings to the Williamsburg location in a space that’s similar in size, though a little tighter and no backyard.

“It just happens to be the right time for us to expand,” says Young. “I’m really proud of the model we’ve been able to put together and I’m really proud of our staff.”

Young had been seeking out the Hudson location for longer than a second Brooklyn outpost. Once Breadfolks closed and ushered in on the lower level Mel the Bakery — a former Manhattan microbakery just nominated as a James Beard semifinalist — there was an additional ground-level space in the building.

Young will open in Hudson about the same time as Carroll Gardens (it all depends on construction timing), at 322 Warren Street, near North Third Street, with an 800 square-foot retail section and a back area for production “that we can grow into.” Young is particularly excited about the Hudson space because it will allow for the Meat Hook to carry products that “don’t make their way down to the city,” he says.

Young started the Meat Hook with Ben Turley in Brooklyn in 2009, where they’re selling items like housemade sausages, cuts such as pork belly and tenderloin, grass-fed steaks, poultry, broth, eggs, and more, sourced from farms like Kinderhook Farm, Gibson Family Farm, and Snowdance for poultry, all upstate. The shop opened in a shared space with the Brooklyn Kitchen, and in 2016, moved to its current location at 397 Graham Avenue, near Jackson Street.

Two years ago, Turley split off from the Meat Hook. Now, Young is the sole owner of the Williamsburg butcher shop along with the restaurant Cozy Royale that opened in 2020 — what he describes as “a burger and martini spot,” with high-low offerings like teriyaki steak tips, broccoli and cheddar pierogi, and rigatoni alla vodka — with meats sourced from the shop. The Meat Hook had other endeavors like the Meat Hook Sandwich, a pop-up, and a collaboration with Ace Hotel in Pittsburgh — where Young is from — both now closed.